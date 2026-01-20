15 Best TV Shows Like Alan Ritchson's Reacher

He's huge, he's strong, and you better not make him angry. No, he's not the Incredible Hulk — he's Reacher (the statuesque Alan Ritchson) in the Prime Video series that bears his name. Based on Lee Child's book series, the show follows a former Army police investigator as he traverses the country as a vagabond. Though he strives to keep a low profile, this proves difficult — not just due to his large stature, but because trouble seems to follow him wherever he goes ... and Reacher hates trouble.

There's a lot to love about "Reacher." Ritchson's version of the character is totally charming. Though he looks like he could snap you in half and he doesn't exactly radiate friendliness, Reacher has a kind heart underneath all that muscle. The show features an eclectic mix of supporting characters that are just as fun to watch — particularly Reacher's friend Neagley (Maria Sten), who even has a spin-off on the horizon. If "Reacher" is everything you want in a TV show, keep reading to discover what you should watch next.