15 Best TV Shows Like Alan Ritchson's Reacher
He's huge, he's strong, and you better not make him angry. No, he's not the Incredible Hulk — he's Reacher (the statuesque Alan Ritchson) in the Prime Video series that bears his name. Based on Lee Child's book series, the show follows a former Army police investigator as he traverses the country as a vagabond. Though he strives to keep a low profile, this proves difficult — not just due to his large stature, but because trouble seems to follow him wherever he goes ... and Reacher hates trouble.
There's a lot to love about "Reacher." Ritchson's version of the character is totally charming. Though he looks like he could snap you in half and he doesn't exactly radiate friendliness, Reacher has a kind heart underneath all that muscle. The show features an eclectic mix of supporting characters that are just as fun to watch — particularly Reacher's friend Neagley (Maria Sten), who even has a spin-off on the horizon. If "Reacher" is everything you want in a TV show, keep reading to discover what you should watch next.
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan
You don't have to look hard to find the similarities between "Reacher" and "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan." Both shows are based on popular book series, and neither is the first adaptation of its respective source material. They both feature characters named Jack who are thrust into dangerous conspiracies, and each season of the two shows follows a different criminal plot.
John Krasinski — in a massive departure from his dorky role in "The Office" — plays the title character. The actor beefed up for this part, and the surprising casting is part of what makes the show interesting. Ryan is a CIA analyst and financial expert working a desk job when he uncovers a terrorist plot and abruptly finds himself in the field. Since he's the fifth actor to play Jack Ryan, it might take some time to get used to Krasinski's new persona, but the show's heart-pounding action sequences will draw you in right away.
The Terminal List
Prime Video has become the home of thriller series based on books. In "The Terminal List," Chris Pratt plays Lieutenant Commander James Reece, a Navy SEAL left as the sole survivor after a mission gone wrong. Reece's troubles don't end there, as assassins kill his wife and daughter upon his return home. Heartbroken and hell-bent on revenge, Reece vows to get to the bottom of the vast conspiracy that led to the deaths of everyone he cares about.
While "Reacher" finds time for humor and moments of introspection amidst the intrigue, "The Terminal List" allows for no such indulgences. Reece is laser-focused on the mission at hand. The supporting cast includes Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch ("Friday Night Lights"), and Riley Keough. We can't say "The Terminal List" adds anything new to the genre, but if you've got an action-thriller itch, this show can scratch it.
Justified
Out of anything on this list, "Justified" has the most in common with Season 1 of "Reacher," which follows the titular protagonist as he ruffles feathers in a small Southern town. In "Justified," Timothy Olyphant plays Raylan Givens, a character created by novelist Elmore Leonard. Givens is a U.S. Marshall with a Wild West mentality, which puts him at odds with his by-the-book superiors. After an on-the-job shooting, he's reassigned to Harlan County, Kentucky, where he grew up.
Givens isn't too keen on going back home, where he faces all manner of crooks and shady characters. Most notably, Givens becomes reacquainted with Boyd Crowder, played by Walton Goggins, a dangerous member of a local crime family who's fallen in with neo-Nazis. "Justified" features an incredible cast and some of the best writing you've ever seen on a crime show. The dialogue is witty, gritty, and profound, and the characters possess an authenticity that's hard to find elsewhere. The seasons-long standoff between Givens and Crowder is one for the books.
Banshee
"The Boys" actor Antony Starr is no stranger to violent characters, and Homelander fans will get a kick out of his performance in the Cinemax series "Banshee." Starr plays a talented jewel thief who's just been released from prison. He finds himself in Banshee, Pennsylvania, where the new sheriff, Lucas Hood, is killed before he can take office. Starr's character steals Hood's identity and begins living a life on the other side of the law. His new position allows him to hide from enemies, and his unconventional take on justice has a significant impact on the town.
"Banshee" doesn't try to relay any profound messages about society, but it is a smartly written show and a ton of fun — if you can handle some blood and guts, that is. "Banshee" is even more violent than "Reacher," and it contains some of the best fight scenes on television. Unlike Jack Reacher, who seems almost indestructible, this faux-Hood is clearly human, but he's as scrappy as they come.
24
Fox's "24" takes a novel premise and runs with it ... really fast. The show stars Kiefer Sutherland as counterterrorism agent Jack Bauer. Each episode of the show spans a single hour, and every season covers 24 hours. Bauer tackles all manner of threats, from presidential assassinations to cyber terrorist attacks. He powers through existential threats on a daily — or hourly — basis, often using questionable methods to achieve his goals.
Of course, not everything about the series has aged well. The show premiered mere weeks after 9/11, and it has been rightly criticized for Islamophobia. Both despite and because of its prejudices, "24" offers a compelling portrait of American politics and how we define heroism on a national scale, raising questions about whether the ends do indeed justify the means.
The Punisher
"The Punisher" can be deep, or it can be mindless entertainment — it all depends on your perspective. For some, it's a macho show where viewers can openly revel in the awesome power of violence and rage. Looked at from another angle, it's a powerful meditation on untreated PTSD and the horrors of toxic masculinity. Either way, "The Punisher" rocks.
The former Netflix series currently streaming on Disney+ stars Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle, a former Marine suffering from a series of traumatic losses. Season 1 follows Frank as he discovers a criminal conspiracy that adds more names to his revenge list. Bernthal is incredible as Frank, and he makes it clear that the violent acts he commits stem from a deep well of pain and grief.
Longmire
"Reacher" is not a Western, but it does engage with many tropes of the genre. Jack Reacher is a lone wolf and, despite his military background, a bit of an outlaw with his own moral code. Though he would never take the job of sheriff, he has a lot in common with Walt Longmire from "Longmire" — a series that aired three seasons on A&E and three seasons on Netflix during the 2010s. Both men are stoic, grumpy, and taciturn. The two grizzled heroes each struggle to reckon with the violent deaths of their loved ones.
In "Longmire," based on a series of novels by Craig Johnson, Robert Taylor plays the title character, a serious-minded sheriff still reeling from the murder of his wife. Longmire often works with local tribal police and receives counsel from his friend Henry Standing Bear (Lou Diamond Phillips). "Longmire" distinguishes itself from other police procedurals through its setting and emphasis on the nuances of the community.
Bosch
Before "Jack Ryan" and "Reacher," Prime Video's earlier foray into the crime-novel-to-TV-series pipeline was "Bosch." Based on a series of Michael Connelly novels, the show stars Titus Welliver as LAPD detective Harry Bosch. In Season 1, we meet Bosch as he's investigating a child murder while facing a lawsuit surrounding an on-the-job shooting.
"Bosch" doesn't reinvent the wheel when it comes to police dramas, nor is it a high-octane thriller. But its hardboiled, no-frills style of storytelling is one of its charms. The score is jazzy and energetic, and the setting carries a lot of weight. This isn't a glitzy Los Angeles, but rather a view of its gritty underbelly. Plus, if you like "Bosch," there's more where that came from. The show ran for seven seasons and spawned two spin-offs, including one starring the criminally overlooked Maggie Q.
Renegade
"Reacher" approaches '80s- or '90s-style awesomely cheesy action at certain moments, but if you're looking for the real deal, turn your attention to "Renegade." Lorenzo Lamas plays Reno Raines, a badass fugitive who rides a motorcycle and is frequently shirtless. As described by the hilarious voiceover in the opening credits, "He was a cop, and good at his job, but he committed the ultimate sin — and testified against other cops gone bad." His fiancée is killed, and he's framed for murder, so he becomes a bounty hunter alongside his buddy Bobby Sixkiller (Branscombe Richmond), who's initially sent to kill him.
"Renegade" is extremely silly, but highly satisfying. To give you an example of how unhinged the plotlines can get, there is a Season 4 episode that guest stars Johnny Cash and recreates the plot of "It's A Wonderful Life." Reacher and Reno are both dedicated to delivering justice and look great riding a motorcycle.
Magnum P.I.
The original "Magnum, P.I." is as classic and we'd never dissuade you from gazing upon Tom Selleck's beautiful mustache, but the remake — which, from 2018 to 2024, broadcast four seasons on CBS and one season on NBC – is worth watching. Jay Hernandez plays Thomas Magnum, a former Navy SEAL and private investigator. As in the original series, Thomas lives on the Hawaiian estate of a wealthy but never seen author. Thomas is often assisted by his buddies from the Marines, Rick (Zachary Knighton) and T.C. (Stephen Hill). In a departure from the source material, Jonathan Higgins (John Hillerman) becomes Juliet Higgins (Perdita Weeks), an intimidating former M-16 agent.
Hernandez has enormous shoes to fill and does an admirable job making Thomas Magnum his own, injecting the character with laid-back charm and humor. Higgins and Thomas have a hilarious and heartwarming dynamic, and their inevitable romance feels earned. As in "Reacher," the ex-military angle is significant, and both shows feature plenty of thrilling action.
The Old Man
Reacher is a tight-lipped veteran haunted by events in his past. He'd have a lot to discuss with Dan Chase (Jeff Bridges), the protagonist of the FX series "The Old Man," based on the novel of the same name by Thomas Perry. Chase is an ex-CIA operative who fought in the Vietnam War. He's driven out of retirement and forced to go on the run and hide from government agencies he can no longer trust.
In this game of cat and mouse, Chase's feline competitor is Harold Harper (John Lithgow), his old friend and the FBI assistant director for counterintelligence. Harper loops in his protégé, Angela Adams (Alia Shawkat), while Chase makes innkeeper Zoe McDonald (Amy Brenneman) his unwitting accomplice. Leaving his life of solitude and going on the run, Chase is troubled by visions of his tragic and incredibly violent past. This gripping series features a standout performance from Bridges and his co-stars, and its complex story about atoning for mistakes makes for a compelling watch.
The Night Agent
One of Netflix's most popular shows, "The Night Agent" captured viewers with its thrilling action and engaging mysteries. Based on a novel by Matthew Quirk, the series stars Gabriel Basso as FBI agent Peter Sutherland. Peter is given a curious assignment — manning a telephone and answering calls for a group of spies called the Night Agents. One call thrusts Peter into a vast conspiracy involving the upper echelons of the U.S. government. His fate becomes intertwined with that of tech entrepreneur Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan), whom he must protect from the forces that want them dead.
Season 2 follows Peter as he becomes a full-fledged Night Agent, traveling the world as a spy. "The Night Agent" is a deeply satisfying thriller with a great cast. Basso anchors the show with his understated performance. Hong Chau is fun to watch as the no-nonsense Diane Farr, and Buchanan provides a great counterpart to Peter's stoicism.
Tracker
Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) is a lone wolf, a sort of modern-day cowboy who has replaced his horse with an Airstream trailer. Like Jack Reacher, the protagonist of the CBS series "Tracker" prefers to work alone. (Fun fact: Ritchson and Hartley both played Aquaman at previous stages in their careers.) Colter refers to himself as a "rewardist," which means he answers missing persons calls when family or friends offer a reward. Colter grew up in the woods with a survivalist father, so he's an expert at tracking people down.
Colter traverses the country, driving his massive truck and trailer to wherever the rewards are posted. Though he doesn't have any in-person colleagues, he often receives tech help from a few long-distance friends. He also calls on his lawyer pal Reenie (Fiona Rene) for legal assistance.
The Equalizer
Though Reacher doesn't see himself as a hero, he can't help but try and make things right everywhere he goes. He has that quality in common with Robyn McCall, the mysterious guardian angel played by Queen Latifah in the CBS series "The Equalizer." A reboot of the 1985 series of the same name, "The Equalizer" centers on a former CIA operative and single mom who uses her skills to help people in need. After saving a woman's life by happenstance, McCall decides to make doling out justice her full-time job, enlisting the help of spy buddies Mel (Liza Lapira) and her hacker husband, Harry (Adam Goldberg).
"The Equalizer" succeeds as a reboot because Latifah is eminently watchable, and the show smartly updates the plot for the 2020s. While the original McCall, played by Edward Woodward, sometimes went around killing street criminals, Latifah's McCall has bigger fish to fry. She uses her powers to help everyday people brutalized by corrupt systems or individuals like the evil tech billionaire she takes down in the pilot episode. Though it was canceled after five seasons, "The Equalizer" gave Queen Latifah plenty of opportunity to kick bums and take names.
Hap and Leonard
A little-seen show that aired on SundanceTV from 2016 to 2018, "Hap and Leonard" is worth your time. Much like "Reacher," the show is based on a book series, follows a veteran who solves crimes, and features a shrewd sense of humor. It centers on Hap Collins (James Purefoy), an ex-con who spent time in prison for refusing to fight in the Vietnam War, and Leonard Pine (Michael Kenneth Williams), a gay man who served in Vietnam. Like "Reacher," each of the seasons follows a different book, as the two best friends find themselves caught up in criminal enterprises in the Texas town of LaBorde.
Though elements of the show will seem familiar, the way "Hap and Leonard" mixes genres gives it a fresh, exciting feel. Set in the 1980s, the character dynamics call back to the buddy comedies of that decade. The show is also a blood-splattered crime thriller that will have you craving more than the six episodes offered in each season.