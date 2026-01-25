HBO Rejected A Bold TV Project From Ryan Murphy

Considering the number of successful TV shows Ryan Murphy has been involved with since 2014, including "Scream Queens," "Pose," and "Monster," HBO may have regretted its decision not to order his project "Open" to series that year. According to The Hollywood Reporter, HBO's then-president Michael Lombardo did not feel the show would be the right next step after Murphy's TV movie "The Normal Heart" won two Emmys. He said, "After such a triumphant collaboration with 'The Normal Heart,' everyone felt that 'Open' was not the right next step for all involved. However, we fully expect to work together again in the near future."

On one hand, the decision seemed odd, given Murphy's vital role as director and executive producer in making the movie a critical triumph. On the other hand, anyone familiar with his early signature show, "Nip/Tuck," knows how strange and unconventional his storytelling around sexuality could be. That is not meant as criticism, but Murphy has long been a creator who knows how to stir the pot and generate shock value through outrageous storytelling. "Open" was meant to explore the complex nature of intimacy, sexuality, and monogamy through multiple perspectives. That vague description also left room for the kinds of provocative themes Murphy frequently explores in his film and television work.