Bryan Cranston's Malcolm In The Middle Role Almost Forced A Major Breaking Bad Change

If there is one defining image from "Breaking Bad," the groundbreaking AMC saga about a lowly high school chemistry teacher building a meth empire, it's not an RV riddled with bullet holes, a bathtub full of dissolved flesh, or an elaborate chemistry set churning out brilliant blue crystal meth.

No, it's the image of Bryan Cranston standing in the middle of the New Mexico desert wearing nothing but a green button down shirt tucked into his white tighty-whities. This cold open dropped us smack dab into the frantic world of the show, but Cranston almost forced this image to be removed because of how inadvertently similar it was to his other iconic role: put-upon father figure Hal in "Malcolm in the Middle."

When looking back on the pilot's 10 year anniversary for Yahoo Entertainment, Cranston brought the connection to Gilligan's attention, thinking that maybe he had "subliminally" made the choice of wardrobe and suggested to Gilligan that they avoid treading that same territory. But "Breaking Bad" creator Vince Gilligan admits that he had "forgotten that Bryan's character ... had spent so much time, not just in his underpants, but in his tighty-whities." Cranston was intent on losing the tighty-whities and grilled Gilligan on why this image was so important to him, but Gilligan admits he "wimped out" on the day of shooting the pivotal scene and could only explain that he thought it was funny.

That wasn't a good enough answer for Cranston, but as he continued to mull over their options, he ended up coming around to the idea by tying it back thematically to his character's emotional state.