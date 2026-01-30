Yellowjackets Star Ella Purnell Tried To Change One Major Thing About Jackie Taylor

Ella Purnell tried to change Jackie Taylor's fate on "Yellowjackets." The actor, who has since gone on to star in "Fallout" and "Sweetpea" (which has been renewed for a second season), has said she struggled with letting go of the character and pushed back against how Jackie's story ultimately ended.

Making her debut in the show's first season, it was revealed in the cliffhanger that Jackie was one of the teenage soccer players who did not make it back to civilization. After being forced to spend the night outside, she met one of "Yellowjackets'" many brutal ends when she froze to death. According to Purnell, the actor tried everything she could to change her character's fate but was unsuccessful. Instead, she found herself quite literally frozen out of the future plans of the show.

"I knew with my first audition. I knew that was always the deal. I was pretty cautious about TV, and so, at the time, that seemed really appealing." Purnell told The Hollywood Reporter. "And then when we started filming, I didn't want to die. I really liked everyone, and I really liked my character, and I tried to convince the writers to keep me on the show a bit longer." Purnell's negotiation efforts briefly prompted the writers to reconsider Jackie's future, but they ultimately reached the same bleak conclusion.