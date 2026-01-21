Netflix Reboots Star Search: Who Won Big On Night 1? And Are You Vibing With The Judges? Grade The Premiere!
More than 20 years after the original "Star Search" ended its run (it was briefly resurrected in 2003, but we don't talk about that), the iconic talent competition returned on Tuesday with a splashy Netflix reboot.
When first announced, the show's panel of judges — country singer Jelly Roll, "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star Sarah Michelle Gellar, and professional goofball Chrissy Teigen — raised more than a few eyebrows online, but the trio worked surprisingly well together in this first broadcast. Teigen kept things light, offering a surprising amount of insight along the way; Gellar is turning out to be the most difficult to impress, giving genuine criticism and low-ish scores; and Jelly Roll, well, he gave us our favorite line of the night: "I'm so nervous right now, I think I gotta poop." Just please don't show us his paycheck. We'd rather not know.
Hosted by Anthony Anderson, the "Star Search" premiere gave us head-to-head face-offs in four separate categories: Junior Music, Dance, Variety, and Music Group, with viewers voting in real time for the acts they wanted to see again next week. The premiere will continue on Wednesday, January 20 (9 p.m. ET) with a second group of fresh faces, while tonight's champions will return next week.
"Star Search" was a titan in its day, but with so many talent competition shows now airing on TV — from "American Idol" and "The Voice" to "America's Got Talent" and "So You Think You Can Dance" — this new iteration already has its work cut out for it. Can it deliver enough to justify its existence in this crowded landscape? Just like the results of this week's face-offs, that's for you to decide.
Read on for a breakdown of the first four face-offs from Netflix's "Star Search" reboot, then grade the show via our poll below and drop a comment with your full review. How did your favorites do on Night 1? And will you be returning for Night 2?
Junior Music: Eric Adrien Williams vs. Blair Kudelka
For the show's first face-off, two pint-sized powerhouses competed in the Junior Music category, each bringing something very different to the stage. Already a professional Broadway performer, 11-year-old Eric Adrien Williams got things started with a precocious cover of The Jackson 5's "I'll Be There," surprising the judges with more attitude than they knew what to do with. Sarah Michelle Gellar did note that Eric started off a little nervous, encouraging him to fully let loose if the audience votes him through to the next round, but the kid's a straight-up gift from God if you ask Jelly Roll.
Judges' Score: 4.3 stars
Viewers' Score: 3.8 stars
Total Score: 4.08 stars
His competitor was 10-year-old country songstress Blair Kudelka, whose previous credits include playing Young Dolly Parton in a production at Dollywood, and she fittingly performed "Blue," a ditty famously covered by "Star Search" alumna LeAnn Rimes. Blair's vocals were impressive, exhibiting talents far beyond her years, but even more so than Eric, Blair's nerves definitely got the better of her. There were strong moments, but it was pretty shaky at times. (Sorry!)
Judges' Score: 4.3 stars
Viewers' Score: 3.6 stars
Total Score: 4.00 stars
That made Eric the show's first category winner, which he celebrated backstage with his mother Adrienne. He'll be back next week!
Dance: Movement 55 vs. Ladymetry
The second category of the night brought two dance crews to the stage: First up was Movement 55, who got in touch with their animalistic sides for a wild debut performance. Clad in matching leather, the eight-member crew leapt, flipped, and split their way across the stage, whipping themselves into a frenzy. Sarah Michelle Gellar, a dance mom (who knew?), praised the group for their magical synchronicity. Jelly Roll, meanwhile, excused himself from judging anyone's movement. "I just got skinny enough to kind of move myself, and I'm still fat!" he said.
Judges' Score: 4.0 stars
Viewers' Score: 3.3 stars
Total Score: 3.6 stars
Next up was the Parisian dance crew Ladymetry, whose name is a combination of — you guessed it — ladies and geometric shapes. And they certainly lived up to that simple promise, using their hands, legs, and even their hats ("I love a hat moment!" raved Gellar) to create hypnotic imagery on stage. Chrissy Teigen told them she was "blown away" by what they did because "I could never," which we're pretty sure she can say to anyone who competes in any category and have it be completely true.
Judges' Score: 4.0 stars
Viewers' Score: 3.6 stars
Total Score: 3.4 stars
That means Movement 55 won and will return next week.
Variety: TJ Salta vs. Fernando Velasco
Just like magic, along came the next category: Variety! Two genuine wizards came to the stage for this one, beginning with 24-year-old TJ Salta, who was once named the youngest magician to ever headline on the Las Vegas strip. For the premiere, he chose an act related to the "universal language" of music, asking the audience to write their favorite artists' names on pieces of paper. Those names went into envelopes, which were passed around to ensure they were thoroughly mixed. After a whole lot of audience participation — including way too much math — Salta had Chrissy Teigen type a random number into a calculator, and wouldn't you know it, that exact number was already written on a piece of paper in a balloon hanging overheard.
Salta eventually circled back to the whole "favorite singers" thing by having Jelly Roll psychically beam one name from an envelope into Teigen's head. She guessed Usher, and the name on the card? Usher! And when Salta turned the number from the balloon upside down? "Usher" again somehow! This act may have been needlessly complicated, but it was also pretty impressive. To quote Sarah Michelle Gellar, "I don't understand anything that is happening!"
Judges' Score: 4.00 stars
Viewers' Score: 4.2 stars
Total Score: 4.1 stars
Salta's competition came in the form of Fernando Velasco, who dazzled the judges with a classic illusion for which he began 16 feet off the ground. With the help of his assistant Selena, he performed a hide-and-seek trick, mysteriously transporting himself across the stage without anyone noticing. Teigen anticipated being up all night trying to figure out how Velasco pulled it off, while host Anthony Anderson warned the magician about sneaking up behind him: I'm from Compton!"
Judges' Score: 3.3 stars
Viewers' Score: 3.1 stars
Total Score: 3.2 stars
The winner is... Salta!
Music Group: H3rizon vs. 2BYG
The final category of the night was Music Group, which pit two vocal groups against each other.
Up first, 2BYG (aka To Be Young and Gifted) put an R&B spin on *NSYNC's "It's Gonna Be Me." But did they deliver a performance worthy of one of the biggest boy bands of all time? We're not sure about that. When the harmonies were right, they were tight, but we're sorry to say those moments were few and far between. And we weren't expecting the exact choreography from the video, but the boys awkwardly sauntering around the stage left much to be desired. Hey, if they're looking for a "husky" addition to the group to help fill out that sound, Anthony Anderson is more than willing.
Judges' Score: 3.6 stars
Viewers' Score: 2.8 stars
Total Score: 3.2 stars
Now we're talking! Direct from Australia/Atlanta, girl group H3rizon (aka three "her"s on the horizon) took the stage with a polished performance of Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso." Not only did the three members function flawlessly as a unit, but each girl was given a spotlight moment to show what they're bringing to the table — and we did not leave hungry. And the dancing? Forget about it. We're already buying tickets to their first concert.
Judges' Score: 4.3 stars
Viewers' Score: 3.6 stars
Total Score: 3.9 stars
This was a foregone conclusion. Not only did H3rizon crush this first performance, but we expect big things out of them this season.