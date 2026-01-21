Netflix Reboots Star Search: Who Won Big On Night 1? And Are You Vibing With The Judges? Grade The Premiere!

More than 20 years after the original "Star Search" ended its run (it was briefly resurrected in 2003, but we don't talk about that), the iconic talent competition returned on Tuesday with a splashy Netflix reboot.

When first announced, the show's panel of judges — country singer Jelly Roll, "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star Sarah Michelle Gellar, and professional goofball Chrissy Teigen — raised more than a few eyebrows online, but the trio worked surprisingly well together in this first broadcast. Teigen kept things light, offering a surprising amount of insight along the way; Gellar is turning out to be the most difficult to impress, giving genuine criticism and low-ish scores; and Jelly Roll, well, he gave us our favorite line of the night: "I'm so nervous right now, I think I gotta poop." Just please don't show us his paycheck. We'd rather not know.

Hosted by Anthony Anderson, the "Star Search" premiere gave us head-to-head face-offs in four separate categories: Junior Music, Dance, Variety, and Music Group, with viewers voting in real time for the acts they wanted to see again next week. The premiere will continue on Wednesday, January 20 (9 p.m. ET) with a second group of fresh faces, while tonight's champions will return next week.

"Star Search" was a titan in its day, but with so many talent competition shows now airing on TV — from "American Idol" and "The Voice" to "America's Got Talent" and "So You Think You Can Dance" — this new iteration already has its work cut out for it. Can it deliver enough to justify its existence in this crowded landscape? Just like the results of this week's face-offs, that's for you to decide.

Read on for a breakdown of the first four face-offs from Netflix's "Star Search" reboot, then grade the show via our poll below and drop a comment with your full review. How did your favorites do on Night 1? And will you be returning for Night 2?