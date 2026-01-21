For All Mankind Season 5 Sets March Premiere At Apple TV — Watch A New Teaser

We nearly have liftoff on "For All Mankind" Season 5.

Apple TV announced on Wednesday that its alt-history space race drama will return Friday, March 27, with the Season 5 premiere. Subsequent episodes will roll out weekly until the finale on Friday, May 29, with the season spanning 10 episodes total.

During the Season 4 finale, which released back in January 2024, the series jumped forward in time from 2003 to 2012. In a 30-second teaser trailer released Wednesday for Season 5 (which you can watch above), we get our first glimpse at Sean Kaufman ("The Summer I Turned Pretty") as the older version of Kelly Baldwin and Alexei Poletov's son, Alex, who was last seen as an 8-year-old (portrayed by Ezrah Lin).

"Everything that's happened has led to this moment," Joel Kinnaman's Ed Baldwin says via voiceover in the teaser above, seemingly speaking to Alex. "You're gonna do things that people can't even fathom. It's on you to make the next move."

The upcoming fifth season picks up in the years since the Goldilocks asteroid heist, where "Happy Valley has grown into a thriving colony with thousands of residents and a base for new missions that will take us even further into the solar system," per the official logline. "But with the nations of Earth now demanding law and order on the Red Planet, friction continues to build between the people who live on Mars and their former home."

In addition to Kaufman, new series regulars for Season 5 include Mireille Enos ("The Killing"), Costa Ronin ("The Americans"), Ruby Cruz ("Mare of Easttown"), and Ines Asserson ("Heirs of the Night"). Returning cast members include Kinnaman, Toby Kebbell, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu, Coral Peña, and Wrenn Schmidt.

Are you looking forward to the return of "For All Mankind"?