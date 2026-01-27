Why Star Trek's Original Captain Janeway Actress Quit The Series

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"Star Trek: Voyager" was a big moment for "Star Trek" as a brand, as it continued to expand in the 1990s. Some fans might not know that the original actress cast as Captain Kathryn Janeway was not Kate Mulgrew. If things had gone differently, the entire direction of the "Star Trek" franchise could have plotted a different course. Before Mulgrew stepped onto the bridge of the USS Voyager, Geneviève Bujold was slated to take the captain's chair for the show's launch. However, the actress stepped away very early in the process due to the realities of television production.

The move caused concern among the "Star Trek: Voyager" team, including executive producers Rick Berman, Jeri Taylor, and Michael Piller. Still, they respected Bujold's decision to step away before the starship truly left the station. As most "Star Trek" fans know, this opened the door for Mulgrew's debut, and the rest is history, as "Star Trek: Voyager" has a soft spot in a lot of viewers' hearts.

It is striking how many iconic moments in TV history come down to a single choice. In this case, Bujold surveying the scene and choosing to move on has influenced so much of the larger "Star Trek" universe. As you could imagine, based on the larger 1990s climate, there were so many questions about getting a woman into the captain's chair of a main entry in the series. Now, it's almost impossible to imagine a world where Janeway wasn't played by Mulgrew.