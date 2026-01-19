All 12 Star Trek Series, Ranked

For 60 years, "Star Trek" has been boldly going places — sometimes where no one has gone before, and other times exactly where it's already been, but from a different point of view. Gene Roddenberry created the show in part to give us an optimistic view of the future. In his ideal world, there was no more war on Earth, or hunger, or class distinction, and multinational, multiethnic crews of explorers ventured out into a galaxy of new aliens and planets to spread our views of basic decency. (Roddenberry's "perfect" future also included really short skirts on women, apparently.)

Today, basic decency doesn't always feel like a natural human trait, and we need the optimism more than ever. Fortunately, over the course of six decades, and excluding the theatrical movies (and one TV movie, "Section 31," that many fans would rather forget), there are 12 "Star Trek" shows to choose from; a 13th, "Starfleet Academy," just premiered in January 2026 and isn't quite ready for a place on any ranking.

Which "Trek" is right for you? We've ranked them from worst to best, but just in case your taste disagrees, we've also laid out our reasoning for you to affirm or dispute. Infinite diversity in infinite combinations isn't just a Vulcan motto that Roddenberry used to sell merchandise — it also amply sums up the arguments many Trekkers have amongst themselves.