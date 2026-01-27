PlayStation Made A Marvel Superhero Show That Everyone's Forgotten About

Since the arrival of Disney+ in 2019, Marvel fans have been treated to a whole host of Marvel TV series. Spanning animation and live action, these series have often tied into the Marvel Cinematic Universe — either directly or as alternative takes on existing MCU stories from other corners of the Multiverse — all falling under the Marvel Studios umbrella. Before the current era of Marvel TV and the launch of Disney's streaming service, however, the comic book giant took a Wild West approach to the small screen. Marvel TV series were produced with little synergy by a wide range of production companies and television networks.

Standout Marvel series from the pre-Disney+ era include Netflix's "Daredevil," which has recently been revived on Disney's streaming platform as the wildly successful "Daredevil: Born Again," and the ABC series "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." One of the less-remembered Marvel series aired on PlayStation Network, where it was available free to PlayStation Plus subscribers as the platform's first original scripted series. "Powers" aired on PlayStation Network for two seasons between 2015 and 2016.

"Powers" was based on the comic of the same name, a creator-owned title from writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Michael Avon Oeming. As a creator-owned comic, "Powers" was not tied to a single publisher and, while it was a Marvel title when the series aired, it moved between Image, Marvel's Icon imprint, DC, and Dark Horse Comics.