This Ant-Man Star Made Her Marvel Debut As An Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Villain

Disney has generally avoided having Marvel TV characters return or crossover into the movies. There have been only a handful of exceptions to this rule, from Charlie Cox appearing in both "Daredevil" and "Spider-Man: No Way Home" to "WandaVision" star Teyonah Parris showing up in "The Marvels." One bit of repeat casting fans may have missed, though, was Katy O'Brian, who appeared in "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." and "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" as different characters.

The "Ant-Man" threequel saw O'Brian play Jentorra, leader of the Freedom Fighters. However, O'Brian had previously appeared on the Marvel Television series "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." as Kimball, a minor villain in Season 7. "I came in really late in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. I had a really small [part]," O'Brian said in an interview with Deadline, discussing her first role in the MCU. "I had like two lines and stood in the background for a while, and then I think I blew up or something." In fact, O'Brian's Kimball died when Quake (Chloe Bennet) destroyed the alien time ship she was aboard.

The final seasons of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." saw the series diverge into its own timeline, separate from the MCU movies. O'Brian said that since Marvel "de-canonized" the show, "I was allowed to be in 'Ant-Man.'"