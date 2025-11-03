Marvel TV Characters Who Will Probably Never Return To The MCU

"It's all connected." When the Marvel Cinematic Universe first launched, this phrase became the mantra for Marvel Studios, as characters like Nick Fury, Tony Stark, and Agent Phil Coulson popped up in various films across Phase One. Then, following the events of the massive crossover in "The Avengers," the sentence transitioned to a rallying cry for "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.", the first live-action series set in the MCU. But as more and more projects began to fill up the Marvel Television roster, the things that unfolded on the small screen seemed less and less connected to whatever was happening in the company's major motion pictures.

Though the adventures of Coulson and company somewhat aligned thematically with the movies, the shows that made their homes at networks and streamers like ABC, Netflix, Hulu, and Freeform mostly stuck to themselves. Despite a few crossovers here and there, the MCU wasn't as connected as it used to be when it all started. Thankfully, things changed as Marvel TV was folded into Marvel Studios and fell under Kevin Feige's purview. And not only did we start to see characters like Daredevil interact with the other Defenders on Netflix, but the Man Without Fear crossed paths with Spider-Man and She-Hulk before starring on "Daredevil: Born Again" on Disney+.

However, not every Marvel TV character will get to reenter the spotlight like Charlie Cox's Matthew Murdock. In fact, there's a good chance that we'll never see some characters in the same way we first saw them ever again. Sure, never say never when it comes to Marvel and the multiverse, but here are a few familiar faces that True Believers may not encounter again in the MCU.