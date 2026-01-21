Next #OneChicago Crossover Revealed By NBC, Featuring A Passenger Jet Emergency — Get Airdate

The next #OneChicago crossover is officially on the books: NBC has announced that "Chicago Fire," "Chicago Med," and "Chicago P.D." will join forces for a three-hour primetime event airing Wednesday, March 4.

As with previous crossovers, "Fire" will kick things off at a special time, 8 p.m., followed by "Med" at 9 p.m., and "P.D." at 10 p.m.

This time around, "Firehouse 51 is called to an airfield when a passenger jet suddenly goes silent mid-air, triggering a high-stakes emergency," the official logline for the three-parter reveals. "Their discovery cracks open a bigger and deadlier mystery — one with consequences that could ripple far beyond the runway and put countless lives in jeopardy."

The most recent three-way crossover, which aired in January 2025, brought Windy City's first responders together following a gas explosion that compromised a building's foundation and the train tunnel below. TVLine readers ultimately gave that event an average grade of "A."

It was the first true crossover event in more than five years. The one that preceded it — which presciently involved a bacteria outbreak — aired in October 2019, four months before COVID wreaked havoc on the world and brought the entertainment industry to a standstill.

Are you looking forward to the next #OneChicago crossover event? Sound off in Comments.