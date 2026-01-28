Jason Alexander Hated A Beloved Seinfeld Episode For A Good Reason

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Jerry Seinfeld's name may be on the title of "Seinfeld," but he alone did not turn the show into an era-defining pillar of comedy. The true engine of the series was the remarkable chemistry between the show's four leads. Jerry's titular Seinfeld filled the role of the everyman, trying (and usually failing) to chart his path through a chaotic world, but he would have been awfully lonely without the trio of Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Elaine Benes, Michael Richards' Kramer, and Jason Alexander's George popping in and out of his life.

Many of "Seinfeld's" best episodes – and also most of its worst — feature the foursome ping-ponging off one another as their best laid plans fall apart before their very eyes. There are only a few episodes that break this formula, excising a member of the neurotic gang. Turns out that Jason Alexander hated one of these episodes so much that he nearly quit the show over it. That episode was Season 3's "The Pen," which follows Jerry and Elaine visiting Jerry's parents in Florida. With no narrative reason for George and Kramer to join the trip, neither character appears in the episode, which infuriated Jason Alexander so much that, according to the book "Seinfeldia: How a Show About Nothing Changed Everything," Alexander took "Seinfeld" co-creator Larry David aside to confront him about it:

"I went to Larry [David] when we came back to do the following episode, and I said, 'I gotta talk to you about what happened last week. You wrote me out of the show. I only want to be here if I'm indispensable ... If you do it again, do it permanently. If you don't need me to be here for every damn episode of "Seinfeld" you write, then I don't need to be here."