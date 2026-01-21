The Abandons Among 2 Cancellations At Netflix

It's one and done for "The Abandons."

Netflix has canceled the 19th-century epic after a single season, Deadline reports. The streamer has also given the ax to "The Vince Staples Show," which will not return for a third season.

"The Abandons," which bowed in December, starred Lena Headey and Gillian Anderson as "the matriarchs of two very different families — one of wealth and privilege bound by blood, the other a found family of orphans and outcasts bound by love and necessity — who find their fates linked by two crimes, an awful secret, a star-crossed love, and a piece of land with silver underneath," according to the official logline. Nick Robinson, Diana Silvers, Lamar Johnson, Natalia Del Riego, Lucas Till, and Aisling Franciosi co-starred.

Ser Baffo/Netflix

"The Vince Staples Show," which premiered in February 2024, was a satirical comedy series from the mind of the titular rapper and executive producer Vince Staples, alongside Kenya Barris. A second season followed in November 2025, picking up "in the wake of a tragic death," as Vince embarked on "a wild journey in search of inner peace."

"The Abandons" and "The Vince Staples Show" ran just seven and 11 episodes, respectively.