Kristin Davis Says The And Just Like That Finale Didn't Feel Like A Series Finale, Holds Out Hope For 'Something Else'

Kristin Davis isn't ready to say goodbye to Charlotte yet.

The "And Just Like That..." star addressed the show's abrupt ending on her podcast "Are You a Charlotte?" this week with co-star Mario Cantone, who played Charlotte's pal Anthony. Cantone admitted "I'm very sad about" the show ending, adding, "I just wanted one more season." Davis agreed: "I absolutely wanted one more season too."

Cantone then declared: "I love them all, but I don't care what anybody says: That was not a series finale. It was a season finale, but that wasn't a series finale. Not from my point of view." Davis replied: "Well, I agree with you, baby. I agree with you."

She also revealed that she still hasn't watched the "And Just Like That" series finale "because I'm in denial and I would like to remain that way. But I know what was on the page, and I know that when the girls and I got together for dinner, we were like, 'Wait, what did we do in that?' And we couldn't really remember, which is not a good sign."

But she still holds out hope for a continuation down the road: "In my mind, we're going to do something else. I don't think it will be a whole season, but we're going to do something else." She conceded that HBO Max parent company Warner Bros. Discovery is in the process of being sold right now, which complicates things, and showrunner Michael Patrick King hasn't said anything about a continuation, but "I feel like we've been going for so long... Why? Why finish?" Cantone added: "I know we're an expensive show, but we're worth it."