Kristin Davis Says The And Just Like That Finale Didn't Feel Like A Series Finale, Holds Out Hope For 'Something Else'
Kristin Davis isn't ready to say goodbye to Charlotte yet.
The "And Just Like That..." star addressed the show's abrupt ending on her podcast "Are You a Charlotte?" this week with co-star Mario Cantone, who played Charlotte's pal Anthony. Cantone admitted "I'm very sad about" the show ending, adding, "I just wanted one more season." Davis agreed: "I absolutely wanted one more season too."
Cantone then declared: "I love them all, but I don't care what anybody says: That was not a series finale. It was a season finale, but that wasn't a series finale. Not from my point of view." Davis replied: "Well, I agree with you, baby. I agree with you."
She also revealed that she still hasn't watched the "And Just Like That" series finale "because I'm in denial and I would like to remain that way. But I know what was on the page, and I know that when the girls and I got together for dinner, we were like, 'Wait, what did we do in that?' And we couldn't really remember, which is not a good sign."
But she still holds out hope for a continuation down the road: "In my mind, we're going to do something else. I don't think it will be a whole season, but we're going to do something else." She conceded that HBO Max parent company Warner Bros. Discovery is in the process of being sold right now, which complicates things, and showrunner Michael Patrick King hasn't said anything about a continuation, but "I feel like we've been going for so long... Why? Why finish?" Cantone added: "I know we're an expensive show, but we're worth it."
And Just Like That's showrunner insists the ending was planned
"And Just Like That" — a continuation of the hit HBO comedy "Sex and the City" — debuted on HBO Max in 2021, with Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie), Cynthia Nixon (Miranda), and Kristin Davis (Charlotte) reprising their "SATC" roles. Last August, the streamer announced that "And Just Like That" would be ending after three seasons, just two weeks before the series finale was set to air. "While I was writing the last episode of 'And Just Like That...' Season 3, it became clear to me that this might be a wonderful place to stop," showrunner Michael Patrick King said at the time.
But fans were not happy with the final episode (which barely featured Charlotte and Anthony), giving it a big fat "F" in our reader poll. (It even found its way onto our list of the worst TV series finales of all time.) "AJLT" writers and executive producers Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky defended the finale, though, in an interview with TVLine, with Zuritsky saying, "I feel like it's kind of a beautiful punctuation mark to a life well lived."
