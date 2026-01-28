Why Dick Wolf's FBI Is On CBS Instead Of NBC With Law & Order

Primetime slots on major broadcast networks like CBS, NBC, ABC, and Fox are hard to come by, but it may be surprising for some fans to know that even Dick Wolf cannot always sway the people at the top of these networks to make space for one of his new projects.

There just isn't room in the programming schedule sometimes. So the "Law and Order" creator used his experience and unique set of skills to his advantage, presenting CBS the chance to host a procedural that would be co-produced with NBC. That network keeps "Law and Order" running along, while also seeing profits from a competitor's success — and CBS gets a brand-new franchise to spin off as much as possible, with two more "FBI" shows having already come and gone and a third, "CIA," premiering in February 2026.

Wolf probably likes the sound of all that, as broadcast has been his bread and butter, despite the rise of first cable and now streaming. He told THR, "I am still a broadcast supplier. I have nothing against the concept of streaming. The math is a little daunting to me. I like doing 22, 23, 24 episodes a season in the abstract and not eight, because it takes almost as much work to do eight as it does to do a 24-episode season."