A Chicago Fire Veteran Is Returning To Shake Things Up At Firehouse 51 — Watch Video

A familiar face is returning to the Windy City: Former "Chicago Fire" series regular Jake Lockett is making a turbulent return as Sam Carver in next week's episode of the NBC drama.

A promo released after Wednesday's episode sees Violet's old flame making an unexpected visit to 51, throwing a wrench into her budding romance with Vasquez. Things appear to come to a head when Carver and the firehouse's newest addition share a tense confrontation while competing for Violet's affection.

"Violet deserves the best," Carver says in the clip above.

"I'm sorry, do we have a problem?" Vasquez replies. (Based on the looks that are exchanged, we can confirm: Yes, there's a problem!)

Lockett exited the series ahead of Season 14 along with Daniel Kyri when their characters were written out as "part of an effort to trim the budget" of the long-running drama. When we last saw Carver, he professed his love for Violet, kissed her, and then promptly moved away to Denver to get a fresh start. When the series returned for Season 14, Violet shared that she and her ex had gone their separate ways as they attempted to move on — and move on she has... sort of. She and Vasquez have recently started hanging out as they slowly inch their way toward making a romantic move.

Are you looking forward to welcoming Carver back into the "Chicago Fire" mix? Or will his return spell doom for Violet's newfound interest in Vasquez? Hit the comments with your thoughts!