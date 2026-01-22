Oscar Nominations 2026: See The Full List
The most coveted trophy in the film industry is up for grabs once again, following the announcement of nominations for the 98th Oscars.
Danielle Brooks ("Peacemaker") and Lewis Pullman ("Outer Range") were on hand Thursday morning to reveal the actors and filmmakers in the running for cinema's top honor. Ryan Coogler's "Sinners" not only came away with the highest number of nominations this year — a whopping 16 — but broke the all-time Oscar record for the most nominations for a single film. (The previous number to beat was 14 nods, received by both 1997's "Titanic" and 1950's "All About Eve.")
Paul Thomas Anderson's "One Battle After Another" followed with 13 nominations, while Guillermo del Toro's "Frankenstein," Josh Safdie's "Marty Supreme," and Joachim Trier's "Sentimental Value" each picked up nine nods.
The 2026 Oscars will air live Sunday, March 15, at 7/6c on ABC — one of the last Oscar ceremonies to air on the Alphabet Net before the event moves to YouTube in 2029. Comedian Conan O'Brien will host the awards for the second consecutive year.
Keep scrolling to see the full list of this year's Oscar nominees, which includes the inaugural award for Best Casting.
And the Oscar nominees are...
BEST PICTURE
"Bugonia"
"F1"
"Frankenstein"
"Hamnet"
"Marty Supreme"
"One Battle After Another"
"The Secret Agent"
"Sentimental Value"
"Sinners"
"Train Dreams"
BEST ACTOR
Timothée Chalamet, "Marty Supreme"
Leonardo DiCaprio, "One Battle After Another"
Ethan Hawke, "Blue Moon"
Michael B. Jordan, "Sinners"
Wagner Moura, "The Secret Agent"
BEST ACTRESS
Jessie Buckley, "Hamnet"
Rose Byrne, "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You"
Kate Hudson, "Song Sung Blue"
Renate Reinsve, "Sentimental Value"
Emma Stone, "Bugonia"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Benicio del Toro, "One Battle After Another"
Jacob Elordi, "Frankenstein"
Delroy Lindo, "Sinners"
Sean Penn, "One Battle After Another"
Stellan Skarsgård, "Sentimental Value"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Elle Fanning, "Sentimental Value"
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, "Sentimental Value"
Amy Madigan, "Weapons"
Wunmi Mosaku, "Sinners"
Teyana Taylor, "One Battle After Another"
BEST DIRECTING
Chloé Zhao, "Hamnet"
Josh Safdie, "Marty Supreme"
Paul Thomas Anderson, "One Battle After Another"
Joachim Trier, "Sentimental Value"
Ryan Coogler, "Sinners"
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
"Bugonia"
"Frankenstein"
"Hamnet"
"One Battle After Another"
"Train Dreams"
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
"Blue Moon"
"It Was Just an Accident"
"Marty Supreme"
"Sentimental Value"
"Sinners"
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
"Arco"
"Elio"
"KPop Demon Hunters"
"Little Amélie or the Character of Rain"
"Zootopia 2"
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
"Frankenstein"
"Marty Supreme"
"One Battle After Another"
"Sinners"
"Train Dreams"
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
"Avatar: Fire and Ash"
"Frankenstein"
"Hamnet"
"Marty Supreme"
"Sinners"
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
"The Alabama Solution"
"Come See Me in the Good Light"
"Cutting Through Rocks"
"Mr. Nobody Against Putin"
"The Perfect Neighbor"
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM
"All the Empty Rooms"
"Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud"
"Children No More: 'Were and Are Gone'"
"The Devil Is Busy"
"Perfectly a Strangeness"
BEST FILM EDITING
"F1"
"Marty Supreme"
"One Battle After Another"
"Sentimental Value"
"Sinners"
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
"The Secret Agent" (Brazil)
"It Was Just an Accident" (France)
"Sentimental Value" (Norway)
"Sirāt" (Spain)
"The Voice of Hind Rajab" (Tunisia)
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
"Frankenstein"
"Kokuho"
"Sinners"
"The Smashing Machine"
"The Ugly Stepsister"
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
"Bugonia"
"Frankenstein"
"Hamnet"
"One Battle After Another"
"Sinners"
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
"Dear Me," "Diane Warren: Relentless"
"Golden," "KPop Demon Hunters"
"I Lied to You," "Sinners"
"Sweet Dreams of Joy," "Viva Verdi!"
"Train Dreams," "Train Dreams"
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
"Frankenstein"
"Hamnet"
"Marty Supreme"
"One Battle After Another"
"Sinners"
BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM
"Butterfly"
"Forevergreen"
"The Girl Who Cried Pearls"
"Retirement Plan"
"The Three Sisters"
BEST LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM
"Butcher's Stain"
"A Friend of Dorothy"
"Jane Austen's Period Drama"
"The Singers"
"Two People Exchanging Saliva"
BEST SOUND
"F1"
"Frankenstein"
"One Battle After Another"
"Sinners"
"Sirāt"
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
"Avatar: Fire and Ash"
"F1"
"Jurassic World Rebirth"
"The Lost Bus"
"Sinners"
BEST CASTING
"Hamnet"
"Marty Supreme"
"One Battle After Another"
"The Secret Agent"
"Sinners"