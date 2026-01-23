A Diabolical Law & Order: SVU Villain Returns In Harrowing Rollins And Carisi Episode — Read Recap

Ruby's foster parents report a steady spiral in her behavior; when she turned 18 and was arrested for drugs, they kicked her out. The foster parents give Benson and Rollins the number that she called from most recently; while it's being checked out, Liv shuts down Rollins' plan to go to Sing Sing and interview Henry. THIS IS A GOOD IDEA. Instead, Benson will see what she can get out of the little manipulative weasel.

The answer? Not much! The warden tells Benson that Ruby visited the year before and had to be tossed out after she attacked her brother. Other than that, all Liv gets is a bunch of smirks from a bored-looking Henry, though he does ask her to send his slimy regards to Rollins and Carisi, whom he knows are married.

When the number Ruby called from turns up as belonging to a guy named Phillip, SVU storms the place and finds clippings, court filings and notes related to Henry's case. They also find Ruby, who looks like she's disassociating, HARD.

What they don't find is Phillip, so Rollins and Benson take a crack at interviewing the young woman to discern what she knows. We learn that Phillip sought her out because he was obsessed with her brother, whom he'd heard about on a podcast or something. "He was like, in service of Henry," she says, adding that she was unable to leave or he'd hurt her.

Rollins Does. Not. Care. She starts to yell at Ruby, reminding her that she helped Phillip murder people. Her voice goes up in volume and octave as she really leans into berating the girl; when Amanda stands and leans in, Liv dusts off her Elliot Stabler About to Blow Mitigation Toolkit and interrupts at the exact right time. "I saved your life," Rollins shouts. "I wish you didn't!" Ruby counters. "SO DO I!" Rollins snarls. (OK, maybe not the exact right moment. Liv's reflexes might be a tad bit rusty.)

In the hallway outside, Amanda is Out. Of. Pocket. "Not everyone deserves your empathy, Olivia!" she hollers when Benson suggests that maybe they shouldn't browbeat the childhood sex abuse victim-turned-messed-up young adult. Liv doesn't have to say anything for Amanda to instantly regret what she's said; her eyes fill with tears as Benson tells her she's off the case cough thatshenevershouldhavebeenoninthefirstplace cough.