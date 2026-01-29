The Best Animated DC TV Shows On HBO Max

To get things going, let's start with the version of the Caped Crusader that surpasses the likes of Keaton, Bale, and Pattinson.

He was vengeance, he was the night, and for four seasons, the late and eternally great Kevin Conroy was Batman in "Batman: The Animated Series." Giving Gotham's great protector a mature weight and perspective that hadn't been done up until then, Bruce Timm's award-winning series changed the way superheroes were seen. Fueled by Danny Elfman's score that shifted over from the Tim Burton movies, the show possessed perhaps one of the greatest TV title sequences ever.

But just as Conroy has been cemented in the conversation of the best Batmen, so too will Mark Hamill earn a top spot for his chaotically comedic turn as The Joker. These and a collection of other characters, including the creation of Harley Quinn (Arleen Sorkin) and a tragic iteration of Mr. Freeze (Michael Ansara), made way for a host of fantastic and equally human episodes. The show proved successful enough for Warner Bros. to invest in a feature-length film with 1993's "Batman: Mask of the Phantasm." There may have been plenty of other iterations of the Dark Knight in animated form, but none were this impactful or looked as cool under a lightning-filled sky.