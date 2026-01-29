The Best Animated DC TV Shows On HBO Max
As it stands, DC Studios are slowly but surely bringing their version of the DCU to life by way of film and television. "Superman" made waves at the box-office, "Peacemaker" dropped a critically acclaimed second season, and the upcoming "Supergirl" is set to blow a hole in this all-new DC Universe going forward. While we wait, it's worth getting up to super-speed on some of the other great DC adaptations, and few have left quite the impact as those made for the small-screen. The best animated DC shows aren't just top-tier iterations of the greatest heroes and villains, but benchmarks that even future takes on Batman, Superman, and even the Justice League seek to meet.
These shows didn't become great by simply replicating their beloved comic book source material, but by daring to send their classic characters into new territory. If you're in need of a binge and want to see some of the best versions of the Dark Knight or Man of Steel yet, here's a great compilation to add to your HBO Max watchlist.
Batman: The Animated Series
To get things going, let's start with the version of the Caped Crusader that surpasses the likes of Keaton, Bale, and Pattinson.
He was vengeance, he was the night, and for four seasons, the late and eternally great Kevin Conroy was Batman in "Batman: The Animated Series." Giving Gotham's great protector a mature weight and perspective that hadn't been done up until then, Bruce Timm's award-winning series changed the way superheroes were seen. Fueled by Danny Elfman's score that shifted over from the Tim Burton movies, the show possessed perhaps one of the greatest TV title sequences ever.
But just as Conroy has been cemented in the conversation of the best Batmen, so too will Mark Hamill earn a top spot for his chaotically comedic turn as The Joker. These and a collection of other characters, including the creation of Harley Quinn (Arleen Sorkin) and a tragic iteration of Mr. Freeze (Michael Ansara), made way for a host of fantastic and equally human episodes. The show proved successful enough for Warner Bros. to invest in a feature-length film with 1993's "Batman: Mask of the Phantasm." There may have been plenty of other iterations of the Dark Knight in animated form, but none were this impactful or looked as cool under a lightning-filled sky.
Justice League/Justice League Unlimited
If we're going to put the animated "Justice League" series on this list, then we also must include its sequel show that continued the saga, "Justice League Unlimited." Long before interconnected world-building became a thing on the big screen, Bruce Timm saw his hard work reach an epic conclusion by bringing together characters from "Batman: The Animated Series" and "Superman: The Animated Series" to create the super team fans had always wanted to see. The result is what still stands as one of the best comic book adaptations in history that James Gunn may one day match if he tries hard enough.
To look back on the Justice League's most beloved animated iterations is to recall some truly hair-raising scenes that make even the MCU's biggest moments look tame. Think the portal scene from "Avengers: Endgame" is good? Try listening to Superman's (George Newbern) "World of Cardboard" speech without getting chills, or fight back tears during the Bat-centric "Epilogue" episode. That's even before you consider the top-tier vocal talent that the show assembled, including Clancy Brown, Mark Hamill, and Carl Lumbly.
We don't know how long it'll be before James Gunn forms his version of the Justice League, but watching this one while we wait is a perfect way to pass the time.
Young Justice
Brandon Vietti and Greg Weisman's "Young Justice" is somewhat of a misfit series because of its uneven history on the air. Originally released in 2010, it follows a team comprised of Justice League sidekicks Robin (Jesse McCartney), Kid Flash (Jason Spisak), Aqualad (Khary Payton), Superboy (Nolan North), Miss Martian (Danica McKellar), and Artemis (Stephanie Lemelin). Initially spanning for two seasons, the show was cancelled in 2013 before being revived in 2019 with a fourth season released in 2021.
For those sore about 2003's "Teen Titans" switching to the more kid-friendly "Teen Titans Go!," the inconsistently released but consistently gripping "Young Justice" filled that gap. With a great use of core DC characters across the board, and equally compelling storylines that saw the team roster age up (Robin changes to Nightwing, Aqualad becomes Aquaman), it once again gave us a great insight into what the DC universe could look like off the page. While the show is currently back in a limbo-like status, it thankfully hasn't been cancelled again and could still return somewhere down the line. The only concern is how long before the members of "Young Justice" aren't so young anymore.
Harley Quinn
Perhaps one of the biggest gambles in DC's animated domain, "Harley Quinn" was a comic book-based curve ball that no one saw coming and was all the better for it. Kaley Cuoco took on the role of The Joker's old flame, who decides to go it alone as one of the DCU's beloved ne'er do wells. However, this take wasn't so family friendly, going against the grain of their original iterations in the best possible way.
Now into its fifth season, the show from Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey, has had Quinn palling up with the likes of Clayface (Alan Tudyk), Doctor Psycho (Tony Hale), and King Shark (Ron Funches), while also finding love with Poison Ivy (Lake Bell). The show even made a spin-off out of one of its worst characters, Kite-Man (Matt Oberg) with "Kite-Man: Hell Yeah!"
With the show never scoring below an 89% on Rotten Tomatoes, this occasionally uncouth but brilliantly sharp animated sitcom shows what an alternative DC story can look like when done right. While there's been no confirmation of a sixth season, it remains the longest-running entry on this list, so don't be surprised if Harley and pals make a return to HBO Max in the near future.