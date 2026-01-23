The Traitors Recap: The Traitors' Alliance Begins To Crack With One Dumbfounding Roundtable Vote

The first sign that something was amiss? Rob, who's come to enjoy Ron's company, goes to bat for his new friend in the kitchen... in front of Candiace and Lisa. Steering attention away from an ally is fine and dandy, but doing so in mixed company and at the potential expense of your fellow traitors and within earshot of said traitors? Red flag! Red flag! Red flag!

Another wild convo pre-roundtable: Colton tells Lisa that he'll protect her at the roundtable if she agrees to protect him in the turret. She plays it off fairly well, telling him he's barking up the wrong tree, but man! That Colton's a gnat that won't stop buzzing around Lisa's head. When they finally get to the table, Ron once again defends himself. Everyone's voted wrong in the game before, yet he's the one constantly needing to defend himself. Make it make sense.

Kristen brings up Colton's name, saying that he was very, incredibly, wildly wrong about Tiffany. Johnny says he feels like Colton's playing them like a puppet. It doesn't take long for the pendulum to swing back to Ron though, and eventually, he hits a wall. He says if he really wants to be a faithful, he should let them write his name down and instead, use his time to go around the table and say goodbye to everyone. Why fight a fight he isn't going to win? As he's doing so, Tara speaks up in his defense, as do Natalie and Rob.

Colton says it they're looking for a name to move off of Ron, then Lisa should be the next one in the hot seat. He can't get over her vote for Porsha, which Natalie admits was sus af.

By the time Alan calls for silence, it seems the group has gotten absolutely nowhere. And when the chalkboards are counted, it's a tie between Ron and Lisa... until Mark casts the last vote that banishes Ron from the game. But the headline here? Rob votes for another traitor — Lisa! — because he didn't want to vote for his allies and friends Ron and Colton. Say what?!

Lisa and Candiace are fuming. We only see a tad of the fallout, but our esteemed traitors don't have long to squabble — there's a banquet that's about to go down. And it's going to provide the perfect setting for another murder in plain sight.

Were you surprised that Rob voted for Lisa? Is this the end of the traitors' harmonious partnership? Sound off in the comments!