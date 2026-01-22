Chris Noth Reveals The 'Hurtful' Reason Why He's 'Not Friends' With Sex And The City Co-Star Sarah Jessica Parker

After plenty of online speculation, Chris Noth is coming clean about his relationship with Sarah Jessica Parker.

Noth, who co-starred with Parker on HBO's "Sex and the City," says he's "not friends" with her anymore in an upcoming episode of the "Really Famous with Kara Mayer Robinson" podcast airing this Monday. "No, of course we're not friends. I think that's pretty obvious," Noth tells host Kara Mayer Robinson when asked about Parker.

Noth goes on to explain that the friendship severed when Parker and her "And Just Like That..." co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis did not take the time to hear his side when he was accused of sexual assault by multiple women in 2021. "The statement that they put out, which was nothing more than brand management... it was sad, it was disappointing, it was surprising," Noth recalls, wondering why the women didn't "call me and hear my side of this. And you've known me for many years, and we've worked for many years. And that didn't happen."

Noth now views it as a learning experience: "You know where people stand, and you know who your real friends are and who they're not. That's important to know. I just know if it had been on the other hand, I wouldn't have done that... That was hurtful, and it really affected everything."