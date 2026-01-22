Chris Noth Reveals The 'Hurtful' Reason Why He's 'Not Friends' With Sex And The City Co-Star Sarah Jessica Parker
After plenty of online speculation, Chris Noth is coming clean about his relationship with Sarah Jessica Parker.
Noth, who co-starred with Parker on HBO's "Sex and the City," says he's "not friends" with her anymore in an upcoming episode of the "Really Famous with Kara Mayer Robinson" podcast airing this Monday. "No, of course we're not friends. I think that's pretty obvious," Noth tells host Kara Mayer Robinson when asked about Parker.
Noth goes on to explain that the friendship severed when Parker and her "And Just Like That..." co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis did not take the time to hear his side when he was accused of sexual assault by multiple women in 2021. "The statement that they put out, which was nothing more than brand management... it was sad, it was disappointing, it was surprising," Noth recalls, wondering why the women didn't "call me and hear my side of this. And you've known me for many years, and we've worked for many years. And that didn't happen."
Noth now views it as a learning experience: "You know where people stand, and you know who your real friends are and who they're not. That's important to know. I just know if it had been on the other hand, I wouldn't have done that... That was hurtful, and it really affected everything."
Noth played Mr. Big opposite Parker's Carrie for more than two decades
Chris Noth played Mr. Big, the hotshot businessman who romanced Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw, on HBO's hit comedy "Sex and the City" for all six seasons, beginning with the series premiere in 1998. He reprised his role in two "Sex and the City" movies and then in the first episode of the HBO Max continuation "And Just Like That..." as well. But Big was killed off in the premiere after suffering a heart attack during a Peloton ride.
After the allegations about him surfaced, Parker, Nixon, and Davis released a joint statement offering their support to the women accusing Noth: "We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it." Noth denied the allegations, saying at the time: "It's a salacious story, but it's just not a true one."
Noth was later fired from the CBS drama "The Equalizer" in light of the accusations, and a planned fantasy sequence featuring Mr. Big in the "And Just Like That" season finale was also scrapped. "And Just Like That" continued for two more seasons, wrapping up last year with a much-maligned series finale.