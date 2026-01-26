12 Biggest How I Met Your Mother Couples, Ranked From Worst To Best

The long-running sitcom "How I Met Your Mother" spent nine seasons thrilling audiences with its tale of searching for happily ever after, a story that has remained part of the cultural conversation for more than 20 years. While the series is framed around protagonist Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) and the search for his one true love, it also features plenty of unforgettable romances involving other characters. That includes relationships that were memorable in all the wrong ways, presenting comedically toxic pairings and TV couples that we wish never got together, underscoring just how complicated and arduous dating in your twenties and thirties can be.

Below, we rank the 12 biggest "How I Met Your Mother" couples from worst to best across the show's history. To be clear, this list doesn't include one-night stands or flings. These are the relationships that lasted multiple episodes, some positioned as major love stories for the series' core characters.