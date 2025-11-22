One of the big appeals to any show, even those not primarily focused on romance, is the strength of its various couples. Palpable chemistry goes a long way in elevating an ensemble cast and the level of investment the audience has in the characters. Of course, the opposite is also true, with a weakly realized coupling detracting from a show considerably. Viewers love having an amorous pairing to root for and live vicariously through, but can get frustrated when two characters they don't think belong together form a relationship.

In fairness to the creative talent involved, a lot of these questionable relationships were never intended to go the distance. Some of these couplings were introduced to bring fresh narrative directions and conflict into their respective series. Regardless of the creative motivations, these romances left viewers hoping for a quick break-up and for the pairing to never figure prominently again. Here are 12 TV couples we wish never got together — and still cringe when they do during every rewatch.