Why Mr. Robot Ended After Just 4 Seasons

Fan favorite shows often come to an end before their full stories unfold. In the age of social media, displeasure with a rushed ending can reach a fever pitch in short order. But sometimes, what looks like a quick resolution has been the plan all along.

That was largely the case for the Rami Malek-led series "Mr. Robot," which called it quits after four seasons. Fans were crushed to see that there wasn't going to be more "Mr. Robot" after the final season was announced. That's just the way it goes sometimes.

Series creator Sam Esmail had made peace with the decision to end the series after four thrilling outings. He had never planned for "Mr. Robot" to stretch out much further. When the creative team is really thinking ahead, they can prepare for this. For "Mr. Robot," the end of their narrative and the network's vision for the show dovetailed nicely. But fans weren't so pleased. It was hard to let go of watching Malek as Elliot Alderson in pulse-pounding hacking scenarios after about half a decade, but that's exactly what they had to do when "Mr. Robot" ended.

Not long after the "Mr. Robot" finale aired, they were already calling for a revival or sequel series because the show's larger world still had a lot of promise for them. Elliot's other personalities, other problems around Allsafe Cybersecurity, and the fsociety hacking collective itself were all parts of the "Mr. Robot" narrative that could have made for at least a couple of more seasons or a spin-off.

But sometimes, you have to know when to walk away.