Industry's Kiernan Shipka Weighs In On That Steamy Threesome, And Hayley And Yasmin's 'Unspoken Chemistry'

Hayley Clay just got up close and personal with "Industry" power couple Yasmin and Henry, and she isn't done shaking things up just yet. Not by a long shot.

In Sunday's episode, Henry, having pulled himself out of a deep, dark depression, set his sights on helping Tender take over the world, while Yasmin had a steamy idea of her own. Late one night when Hayley Clay (Kiernan Shipka), Whitney and Henry's ambitious executive assistant, dropped by to hand off some copy, Yas orchestrated the wildest of threesomes between herself, her husband, and their young new employee. We'll leave most of the X-rated details to your imagination. Let's just say "Industry" has mastered its ability to remain provocative and graphic without needing to show any nudity... this time, at least.

But because it's "Industry" we're going on about, we have to imagine Hayley had some ulterior motives of her own after getting into bed (literally) with her boss and his wife. It's a hunch that Shipka confirms.

"I think she definitely does," the actress tells TVLine. "I think that Yasmin thinks that she's in full control in that scene, and I think that's so fun because Hayley is playing someone else. She's playing a role in that scene and I think it speaks to some really interesting dynamics that are held within sex and within power. It's a loaded scene for all three characters. All three characters have very specific journeys in that scene, and they're very kind of separate, even though they're all there, even though they're all kind of doing this thing together. It's, in a way, affecting each of them very differently."

Hinting at what's to come, Shipka says Hayley is carefully "presenting" as someone she may not be entirely, or at the very least hiding her true motivations. But we'll have to keep watching to see exactly how the dynamic between these three unfolds.

"Hayley, in particular, is presenting as someone who is a little bit tipsy and wants to have a fun time and a fun night, and then it becomes an entirely different thing," she says. "We learned so much about her through that scene."