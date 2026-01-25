SNL Gives Trump More Awards, Brings Back Mike Myers As Elon Musk — Watch Video

Donald Trump is cleaning up at a glitzy awards show this week on "Saturday Night Live" — a glitzy awards show he completely made up, but still.

Saturday's "SNL" opened with the broadcast of the first annual Trumps, an awards show "honoring the best in being or succumbing to President Trump." James Austin Johnson's Trump took over hosting duties as well: "After that lady whose name I already forgot gave me her Nobel Prize, I thought, 'I need more awards!'" He could sense the excitement in the room: "Everyone wants to go home with a Trump... except, of course, Melania."

The first award for Best Picture (of Me) went to Trump, of course, and he gave a gushing acceptance speech: "I love me! I really love me!" He wanted to thank himself and also "the big man upstairs, which is what I call my brain tumor." He did acknowledge all the terrible things happening in the world right now, "but I promise you: I'm just getting started!"

Trump was a little put out when Homeland Security director Kristi Noem actually won for Best Kiss (of Trump's, um, hind quarters), but he interrupted her, Kanye-style, and took her trophy anyway. He did hand out the Lifetime Achievement Award for Comedy ("even though he might not always intend it") to hyped-up billionaire Elon Musk, played once again by "SNL" veteran Mike Myers. Musk jumped around like a maniac before introducing a video tribute to all the things that have been destroyed on Trump's watch, from the White House's East Wing to the concept of checks and balances. Yay, awards shows!

