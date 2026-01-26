Memory Of A Killer Premiere: EP Talks Patrick Dempsey's Twisted Turn As A Hitman With Alzheimer's — Grade It!

McDreamy has returned to network TV — but this time, he's your worst McNightmare. "Memory of a Killer," which premiered Sunday on Fox, stars Patrick Dempsey ("Grey's Anatomy") as Angelo Flannery, a high-priced hitman masquerading as a mild-mannered photocopier salesman.

Part of the fun for longtime "Grey's Anatomy" fans is seeing the former TV doctor doing "something completely different from what he's mostly known for," executive producer Aaron Zelman tells TVLine. "I think that was a big reason for his interest in this."

Neither Angelo's mob "family" in Manhattan, led by his life-long pal Dutch (Michael Imperioli), nor his actual family in the suburbs, which includes his pregnant daughter Maria (Odeya Rush), have any knowledge about his double life. Angelo is meticulous in his efforts to keep those two worlds separate, leaving us with only one question: How does this guy sleep at night?

"In addition to being a bit of an action thriller, this show is a character exploration," Zelman says. "What kind of person would be capable of living such a complete double life? We were fascinated by that question."

The only person who knows the truth is Angelo's brother, who resides in a memory care facility for Alzheimer's. His non-verbal demeanor makes him the perfect sounding board for Angelo, which is a devastating reality for both parties involved. Still, we have to wonder — could Angelo's seemingly safe confessions come back to bite him somehow?

"It's a great question," Zelman says. "You have to be careful who you tell your secrets to. This is certainly a concern that some people in Angelo's orbit have concerns about, which is something you learn about further into the season."