CIA Exclusive: FBI's Jeremy Sisto To Guest-Star In Series Premiere

The "CIA" is getting a bit of backup from the "FBI."

TVLine can exclusively reveal that "FBI" star Jeremy Sisto will guest-star in the series premiere of the forthcoming "CIA" spinoff, which is set to debut on CBS Monday, February 23 at 10/9c.

Sisto, of course, will appear as the FBI's Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine.

In the episode titled "Directed Energy," a top-secret weapon is stolen in broad daylight from a U.S. defense contractor, and CIA Agent Glass is paired with FBI Agent Goodman to investigate. "Their new partnership gets off to a rocky start, but they soon realize their opposing viewpoints may be their greatest asset," according to the official description.

The premiere is written by Mike Weiss and directed by Ken Girotti.

Reads the series' official synopsis: "When by-the-book FBI Special Agent Bill Goodman (Nick Gehlfuss) is loaned out to a clandestine CIA/FBI task force, he finds himself teamed up with secretive and roguish CIA case officer Colin Glass (Tom Ellis). Together they will work covert operations in New York, uncovering international plots, terrorist cells, and geopolitical secrets. On CIA, Bill will learn the rules of this murky world on the fly as Colin leads him deeper into spy games where only one thing is clear — their work keeps America safe, even if no one will ever know what they did in the shadows."

Necar Zadegan ("Mayor of Kingstown") and Natalee Linez ("Power Book III: Raising Kanan") also star.

Will you be tuning in to the "CIA" premiere? Take a look at the series' new key art below, then hit the comments with your thoughts.




