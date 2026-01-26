The Pitt Made A Fascinating Creative Decision You Might Have Completely Missed
Have you ever watched "The Pitt" and noticed that there is barely any music throughout the show? The first two seasons open with songs, but for the most part, the HBO medical drama avoids using music altogether. That's by design, as creator R. Scott Gemmill and his team want the series to feel as realistic as possible.
Noah Wyle, who plays Dr. Robby in the series, explained this lack of music in a conversation with NPR's "Fresh Air" talk show."By lifting the music out, we've sort of removed the artifice that says you're watching a TV show, and we need you to feel sad here because we're playing strings, or exciting here because we're using percussion."
Wyle also noted that the sounds of the doctors' machines and their conversations serve as the series' equivalent of a soundtrack. The actor feels that the cast's intense performances can get the audience emotionally invested in the drama, so a score isn't necessary Even so, the few songs that appear in "The Pitt" still serve a specific purpose.
Why The Pitt's first two seasons open with songs
"Baby" by Robert Bradley's Blackwater Surprise and "Better Off Without You" by The Clarks open "The Pitt" Season 1 and Season 2, respectively, but what led R. Scott Gemmill to choose these tracks?
"You know, music in a show is tricky, and we were very much opposed to having any real music, but you want something off the top, and everyone has their opinion," Gemmill told TVLine about choosing the Robert Bradley's Blackwater Surprise track. "We wanted something that had propulsion but wasn't too hard-a**ed, and was contrast to what goes on once he hits reception, and I think that was just a really good pick."
In a separate interview with TVLine about "The Pitt" Season 2, Gemmill also explained his reasoning for using The Clarks as an opener. He explained that the song was chosen because the band is from Pittsburgh, where the show is set, and because it reflects Noah Wyle's character's state of mind. "Robby's journey this year is one of trying to find his place — and whether his place is still here in the emergency department. He's going through a bit of an existential crisis."
"The Pitt" is currently streaming on HBO Max.