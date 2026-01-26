The Pitt Made A Fascinating Creative Decision You Might Have Completely Missed

Have you ever watched "The Pitt" and noticed that there is barely any music throughout the show? The first two seasons open with songs, but for the most part, the HBO medical drama avoids using music altogether. That's by design, as creator R. Scott Gemmill and his team want the series to feel as realistic as possible.

Noah Wyle, who plays Dr. Robby in the series, explained this lack of music in a conversation with NPR's "Fresh Air" talk show."By lifting the music out, we've sort of removed the artifice that says you're watching a TV show, and we need you to feel sad here because we're playing strings, or exciting here because we're using percussion."

Wyle also noted that the sounds of the doctors' machines and their conversations serve as the series' equivalent of a soundtrack. The actor feels that the cast's intense performances can get the audience emotionally invested in the drama, so a score isn't necessary Even so, the few songs that appear in "The Pitt" still serve a specific purpose.