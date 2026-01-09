Unpacking The Pitt Premiere: How Robby's Entrance Sets The Tone For Season 2

"The Pitt" Season 2 opens with Robby riding into work to The Clarks' "Better Off Without You," a choice that immediately recalls — and contrasts with — the music that once anchored Noah Wyle's process during Season 1.

When I sat down with the Emmy winner in New York City midway through the show's first season, Wyle revealed how he repeatedly listened to "Baby" by Robert Bradley's Blackwater Surprise — the song that opened the series and accompanied Robby's walk to PTMC — as part of his own onset ritual. This time around, that approach was far less rigid.

"I didn't listen to ['Better Off Without You'] as fastidiously as I did that first one," Wyle tells me during a recent interview in Los Angeles. "There was something about having ['Baby'] in my headphones on the way into work that felt really appropriate to beginning my day every day. I listened to a lot of different stuff this season, and ['Better Off Without You'] was one of them — but it was in a wide rotation."

For series creator R. Scott Gemmill, the song choice was about more than tone-setting. "There's two reasons, I think, for that song," he explains. "One is it's a Clarks song, and they're a Pittsburgh band, so we wanted to give a little love back to Pittsburgh." More importantly, he adds, it reflects Robby's headspace as Season 2 begins. "Robby's journey this year is one of trying to find his place — and whether his place is still here in the emergency department. He's going through a bit of an existential crisis."