Why Paul Bettany Dropped Out Of Netflix's The Crown

"The Crown" boasted a cast of some of Britain's biggest stars. The drama series, based on the lives of the British Royal Family, began in 2016, and its first season starred Claire Foy and Matt Smith as Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip, respectively. As the timeline moved forward, Foy and Smith were replaced by Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzie for the series' third and fourth seasons. However, Menzies wasn't the first choice for Prince Philip.

Prior to Menzies' casting, Paul Bettany, best known for his role as Vision in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was in talks to take over the role of Philip. However, the actor had to drop out of "The Crown" due to scheduling conflicts. In an interview with Prima, Bettany said, "We discussed it. We just couldn't come to terms on dates, really. [That] is all that happened."

While Bettany did not go into further detail, the issue likely lay in the fact that filming for Season 4 of "The Crown" overlapped with the shooting schedule for Marvel Studios' "WandaVision." As the Netflix series needed actors to commit to shooting two full seasons, this would have ruled out Bettany.