What To Watch Tuesday: Wonder Man Premiere, RHOSLC Reunion Wraps, And More

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Tuesday: Marvel's "Wonder Man" drops on Disney+, "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" Season 6 reunion winds down, and Susan Kelechi Watson makes her "High Potential" debut.

If you'd like a recommended watch-list like this delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for our free What to Watch newsletter here!