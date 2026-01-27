What To Watch Tuesday: Wonder Man Premiere, RHOSLC Reunion Wraps, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Tuesday: Marvel's "Wonder Man" drops on Disney+, "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" Season 6 reunion winds down, and Susan Kelechi Watson makes her "High Potential" debut.
Showtimes for January 27, 2026
Mike Epps: Delusional
From enduring breakups to navigating fame, the comedian shares unfiltered stories of how a little delusion and a lot of hustle made him a star.
Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators
Season 5 finale: Frank and Lu pose as expectant parents at a hypno-birthing class — but their past catches up with them.
Take That
The documentary uses never-before-seen archive footage to chart the rise, fall, and record-breaking reunion of one of the UK's most iconic boy bands.
Tell Me Lies
Gossip spirals around Lucy at a pool party; Bree seeks answers from her childhood.
Best Medicine
The locals are furious with Martin after he calls the health inspector on The Salty Breeze suspecting food poisoning; Elaine skips her mother's wedding to the school principal.
Coast 2 Coast
The Milwaukee Bucks face the Philadelphia 76ers (airing at 8 p.m. in Eastern and Central markets), while the Los Angeles Clippers visit the Utah Jazz (airing at 8 p.m. in Pacific and Mountain markets) — with both games streaming back-to-back on Peacock nationwide.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
Heather doesn’t back down from her suspicions that Lisa is the source of gossip; Britani leaves the stage in tears; Andy tries to get to the bottom of what happened on the plane.
Will Trent
When a dancer is murdered at the Atlanta World Salsa Championships, Will and Faith investigate; Angie, Ormewood, and Franklin scramble to manage college interns digging into a cold case.
33 Photos From the Ghetto
The documentary tells the story of the only known photographs from inside the Warsaw Ghetto during the April 1943 uprising and its brutal repression that were not taken by German forces.
Doc
The race for chief resident intensifies as Joan tasks Amy and Sonya with evaluating each other's case work; Michael's parents come to town causing more family drama for him and Katie.
Elie Wiesel: Soul on Fire
The "American Masters" documentary profiles the Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize–winning author, tracing his life, work and legacy as a leading voice for human rights.
High Potential
When a former e-sports champion is mysteriously murdered, both his gaming rival and a sushi chef are under suspicion; Karadec reconnects with a woman from his past (played by Susan Kelechi Watson).
Star Search
Jelly Roll, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Chrissy Teigen judge more performances.
Vanderpump Rules
Audrey overhears a phone call that makes her rethink her relationship with Chris; Shayne convinces Angelica to keep quiet about Chris and Jason's video.
Wonder Man
Series premiere: An aspiring actor (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) crosses paths with a washed-up performer (Ben Kingsley) as both pursue roles in a superhero remake.