Save The Dates: Love Story On FX, Tony & Ziva Hits Digital, And More

FX is unveiling a new "Love Story" just in time for Valentine's Day.

Ryan Murphy's new anthology series will debut Thursday, February 12 at 9 pm with the first three episodes, TVLine has learned, with episodes available to stream on Hulu as well. The inaugural season, entitled "Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette," will focus on the famed political scion and his wife, who were tragically killed in a plane crash in 1999.

Paul Anthony Kelly stars as JFK Jr., with Sarah Pidgeon ("The Wilds") as Carolyn Bessette. The supporting cast includes Grace Gummer as Caroline Kennedy, Naomi Watts as Jackie Kennedy Onassis, Alessandro Nivola as Calvin Klein, Leila George as Kelly Klein, Sydney Lemmon as Lauren Bessette, and Constance Zimmer as Ann Marie Messina.

"John and Carolyn's connection was immediate, electric and undeniable," per the official synopsis, but "as their love story unfolded on a national stage, the intense fame and media attention that came along with it threatened to rip them apart."