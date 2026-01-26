Save The Dates: Love Story On FX, Tony & Ziva Hits Digital, And More
FX is unveiling a new "Love Story" just in time for Valentine's Day.
Ryan Murphy's new anthology series will debut Thursday, February 12 at 9 pm with the first three episodes, TVLine has learned, with episodes available to stream on Hulu as well. The inaugural season, entitled "Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette," will focus on the famed political scion and his wife, who were tragically killed in a plane crash in 1999.
Paul Anthony Kelly stars as JFK Jr., with Sarah Pidgeon ("The Wilds") as Carolyn Bessette. The supporting cast includes Grace Gummer as Caroline Kennedy, Naomi Watts as Jackie Kennedy Onassis, Alessandro Nivola as Calvin Klein, Leila George as Kelly Klein, Sydney Lemmon as Lauren Bessette, and Constance Zimmer as Ann Marie Messina.
"John and Carolyn's connection was immediate, electric and undeniable," per the official synopsis, but "as their love story unfolded on a national stage, the intense fame and media attention that came along with it threatened to rip them apart."
In other scheduling news...
* "NCIS: Tony & Ziva" is now available to purchase on digital, beginning this Monday, January 26, with special features available from the Apple TV Store and Fandango at Home that include two deleted scenes, a gag reel, and three featurettes. The "NCIS" spinoff reuniting co-stars Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo aired for a single season on Paramount+ before getting canceled in December.
* The 2026 Tony Awards will air Sunday, June 7 at 8 pm on CBS and stream on Paramount+. Nominations for this year's awards will be announced on Tuesday, May 5.
* "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" will return for Season 13 Sunday, February 15 at 11 pm on HBO, according to LateNighter.
* Netflix has released a trailer for the three-part docuseries "Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model," premiering Monday, February 16 and featuring new interviews with host Tyra Banks. Watch the trailer below: