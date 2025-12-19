NCIS: Tony & Ziva Not Returning For Season 2 — Read Michael Weatherly And Cote De Pablo's Full Statement

Paramount+ is cutting the #Tiva reunion short, canceling "NCIS: Tony & Ziva" after one season, TVLine has learned.

"We feel incredibly lucky to have had the chance to play these characters once again and to tell the next chapter of Tony and Ziva's story," series stars Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo said in a statement. "Our deepest thanks go to our extraordinary cast, crew, writers, directors, and producers, and to our partners at CBS Studios and Paramount+ who helped make this dream a reality. But most of all, we want to thank the fans around the world who joined us on this adventure and finally got to see Tony and Ziva find their happily ever after."

An offshoot of CBS' "NCIS," from which both title characters originated, the Paramount+ series found Tony and Ziva co-parenting their daughter in Paris — until an attack on Tony's security company sent them on the run across Europe.

Weatherly and de Pablo starred as the titular duo, alongside Amita Suman as Claudette, Maximilian Osinski as Boris, Julian Ovenden as Jonah, Nassima Benchicou as Martine, Lara Rossi as Sophie, Isla Gie as Tali, Terence Maynard Dr. Lang, and James D'Arcy as Henry.

John McNamara served as showrunner of "NCIS: Tony & Ziva," executive-producing alongside Weatherly, de Pablo, Laurie Lieser, Christina Strain, Shelley Meals, and Mairzee Almas.