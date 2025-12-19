NCIS: Tony & Ziva Not Returning For Season 2 — Read Michael Weatherly And Cote De Pablo's Full Statement
Paramount+ is cutting the #Tiva reunion short, canceling "NCIS: Tony & Ziva" after one season, TVLine has learned.
"We feel incredibly lucky to have had the chance to play these characters once again and to tell the next chapter of Tony and Ziva's story," series stars Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo said in a statement. "Our deepest thanks go to our extraordinary cast, crew, writers, directors, and producers, and to our partners at CBS Studios and Paramount+ who helped make this dream a reality. But most of all, we want to thank the fans around the world who joined us on this adventure and finally got to see Tony and Ziva find their happily ever after."
An offshoot of CBS' "NCIS," from which both title characters originated, the Paramount+ series found Tony and Ziva co-parenting their daughter in Paris — until an attack on Tony's security company sent them on the run across Europe.
Weatherly and de Pablo starred as the titular duo, alongside Amita Suman as Claudette, Maximilian Osinski as Boris, Julian Ovenden as Jonah, Nassima Benchicou as Martine, Lara Rossi as Sophie, Isla Gie as Tali, Terence Maynard Dr. Lang, and James D'Arcy as Henry.
John McNamara served as showrunner of "NCIS: Tony & Ziva," executive-producing alongside Weatherly, de Pablo, Laurie Lieser, Christina Strain, Shelley Meals, and Mairzee Almas.
How did NCIS: Tony & Ziva end?
The Oct. 23 season finale of "NCIS: Tony & Ziva," which will now serve as its series finale, found the duo embarking on a dangerous mission to rescue Interpol officer Martine Aranow. The mission was a success, and criminal mastermind Jonah Markham was placed behind bars, where he allegedly took his own life. (We say "allegedly" because, let's be real, that had Martine's fingerprints all over it.)
Much to the delight of longtime "NCIS" fans, the finale ended with Tony and Ziva telling their daughter that they would like to start dating again. Not only did Tali gladly give them her blessing, but Ziva also had a surprise gift for Tony: a photo of Henry and Tali. This was both a beautiful way to honor Tony's late friend, as well as an apology of sorts from Ziva for being so critical of Henry in the first place.
Fans hoped that we might get to see Tony and Ziva's relationship progress even further in Season 2, but those hopes are now dashed.
Are you disappointed that "NCIS: Tony & Ziva" won't be returning for a second season? Drop a comment with your thoughts on the show's fate below.