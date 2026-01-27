American Idol Dedicates Season 24 To Robin Kaye, Former Music Supervisor Who Was Killed In 2025

Before turning the spotlight to a fresh pack of "American Idol" hopefuls, Monday's premiere began with a poignant tribute, officially dedicating Season 24 to Robin Kaye.

Kaye, who worked as a music supervisor on "American Idol" from 2009 to 2023, was murdered alongside husband Thomas Deluca on July 10, 2025. The couple, whose bodies were discovered four days later, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to their death certificates. Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman called the incident a "senseless" killing, which occurred shortly after Kaye and Deluca returned home from the grocery store.

A 22-year-old man named Raymond Boodarian was charged with their murders that same month. After failing to respond to the judge in court, Boodarian was found mentally incompetent to stand trial on murder charges. During a follow-up court appearance in December, he was ordered to be committed to a state hospital.

"We are devastated to hear of Robin and her dear husband, Tom's, passing," the show said in a statement at the time. "Robin has been a cornerstone of the 'Idol' family since 2009 and was truly loved and respected by all who came in contact with her. Robin will remain in our hearts forever and we share our deepest sympathy with her family and friends during this difficult time."

Kaye took home three Guild of Music Supervisors Awards during her 14-year tenure with "American Idol," netting eight additional nominations.