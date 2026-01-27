Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen: Wedding Horror Series, From Stranger Things EPs, Sets March Release On Netflix — First Look

"Something Very Bad Is About to Happen" on Netflix. The "atmospheric horror" series, whose executive-producing team includes "Stranger Things" duo Matt and Ross Duffer, will premiere with all eight episodes on Thursday, March 26, TVLine has learned.

This aptly titled limited series is set at a wedding, "following a bride and groom in the week leading up to their ill-fated nuptials," according to Netflix's official logline.

"Something Very Bad Is About to Happen" stars Camila Morrone ("Daisy Jones & The Six"), Adam DiMarco ("Overcompensating"), Jeff Wilbusch ("Unorthodox"), Karla Crome ("Carnival Row"), Gus Birney ("Shining Vale"), Jennifer Jason Leigh ("Fargo"), Ted Levine ("The Alienist"), and Sawyer Fraser ("The Good Doctor").

Creator Haley Z. Boston serves as showrunner, executive-producing alongside the Duffers, director Weronika Tofilska, Hilary Leavitt, and Andrea Sperling.

"When I was a kid, my mom said to me, 'You just need to make sure you don't marry the wrong person,'" Boston tells Tudum. "[This show] is about the fear of marrying the wrong person. I've been to weddings where people say in their vows, 'I never once had a doubt.' I hear that, and I'm like, 'That's crazy ... What do you mean?'"

A trailer for "Something Very Bad Is About to Happen" has not yet been released.

Will you RSVP to the Duffers' latest Netflix affair? Check out more first-look photos below, then drop a comment with your thoughts on "Something Very Bad Is About to Happen."

