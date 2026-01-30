10 Hit Shows From The '90s That Nobody Talks About Today

Those who experienced the 1990s are incredibly fortunate. Not only did they see the rise of CGI in films such as "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" and "Jurassic Park," but they also witnessed the peak of network television. This was the era of smash-hit comedies such as "Friends" and "Seinfeld," and dramatic cop series like "NYPD Blue," "Law & Order," and "Walker, Texas Ranger." And if you weren't old enough for sitcoms and crime dramas, you could head over to Nickelodeon to watch "Doug," "Rugrats," or, if your parents would allow it, "Ren & Stimpy."

For pop culture nerds, it was a great time to be alive.

Predictably, not every major sensation from the decade rolled over into the 2000s. For every "Seinfeld" — a series that endures the test of time despite a few controversial episodes — there exists about a dozen forgotten hit TV series waiting to be rediscovered by modern audiences. To help keep these great shows alive in the public consciousness, we've assembled a list of 10 awesome shows from the '90s that nobody talks about anymore.