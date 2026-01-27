Beyond The Gates And Y&R Set Major Summer Crossover On CBS — See Which Stars Are Joining

Six of Genoa City's finest are planning a summer trip to Fairmont Crest. CBS on Tuesday announced a massive crossover between "Beyond the Gates" and "The Young and the Restless," set to air this June.

"Y&R" cast members Eric Braeden (Victor Newman), Peter Bergman (Jack Abbott), Bryton James (Devon Hamilton), Michael Mealor (Kyle Abbott), Susan Walters (Diane Jenkins) and Melissa Ordway (Abby Newman) will appear in multiple episodes of "Beyond the Gates," which airs weekdays at 2 p.m. ET.

So, what brings these two dramas together for what CBS is calling a "landmark daytime television event"? It all begins when Victor reunites with "longtime close friend" Vernon Dupree at a high-profile political fundraiser for Vernon's grandson Martin, where Victor is serving as the keynote speaker. "Over the years, Victor has backed Vernon's political campaigns, while Vernon has championed legislation benefiting Newman Enterprises, an alliance built on loyalty, influence, and mutual gain," CBS explains.

Martin extends an invitation to Kyle, as the two apparently "bonded in New York City after college," and he brings along his parents, Jack and Diane. Abby and Devon also join, with the latter finding himself "fielding an unexpected business opportunity from Anita Dupree."

And in true soapy fashion, the event does not go according to plan. "As the evening unfolds, a shocking event occurs, abruptly derailing the fundraiser and triggering dramatic consequences that will impact every guest in attendance," the logline teases.

While this is certainly the largest crossover yet for "Beyond the Gates," it's not technically the first. James previously appeared as Devon in a one-episode "Y&R" crossover, while Thorsten Kaye of "The Bold and the Beautiful" also made a guest appearance as Ridge Forrester.

Are you excited for the "Y&R" crew to hit the DMV? Which interactions are you most looking forward to seeing? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.