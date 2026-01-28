High Potential's Susan Kelechi Watson Talks [Spoiler]'s Arrival — What Does It Mean For Karadec And Morgan?

When it was first announced that Susan Kelechi Watson ("This Is Us") would be joining the cast of "High Potential as a woman from Karadec's past, ABC omitted her character's name. And now we know why.

As revealed during Watson's debut episode on January 27, she isn't just playing any ol' woman from Karadec's past — she's the woman, Lucia, the ex-fiancée we heard about last season. She was previously on assignment in Santa Fe, but as Karadec learned during their morning run-in, she's back in Los Angeles. Even better, she's single!

Despite clearly still having feelings for her (not to mention Morgan's aggressive insistence), Karadec was hesitant to reignite the old flame, fearing that he hasn't changed enough since their split five years ago. Soto pointed out that Karadec actually works a lot less with Morgan on his team, so work-life balance should no longer be an issue.

(Side note: We'd like to thank "High Potential" for finally exploring Soto's personal life, even if it was just in passing. We now know that she has two daughters and an ex-husband named Hector!)

The episode ended with Lucia picking Karadec up at the precinct for a date, with Morgan wishing them well before sending them on their way. In true "High Potential" fashion, however, we were left with Morgan giving a look that felt almost wistful.

TVLine spoke with Watson about joining "High Potential," what the future may hold for Karadec and Lucia, and how she chooses to interpret that final shot of Morgan. Read our full Q&A below: