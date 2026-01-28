High Potential's Susan Kelechi Watson Talks [Spoiler]'s Arrival — What Does It Mean For Karadec And Morgan?
When it was first announced that Susan Kelechi Watson ("This Is Us") would be joining the cast of "High Potential as a woman from Karadec's past, ABC omitted her character's name. And now we know why.
As revealed during Watson's debut episode on January 27, she isn't just playing any ol' woman from Karadec's past — she's the woman, Lucia, the ex-fiancée we heard about last season. She was previously on assignment in Santa Fe, but as Karadec learned during their morning run-in, she's back in Los Angeles. Even better, she's single!
Despite clearly still having feelings for her (not to mention Morgan's aggressive insistence), Karadec was hesitant to reignite the old flame, fearing that he hasn't changed enough since their split five years ago. Soto pointed out that Karadec actually works a lot less with Morgan on his team, so work-life balance should no longer be an issue.
(Side note: We'd like to thank "High Potential" for finally exploring Soto's personal life, even if it was just in passing. We now know that she has two daughters and an ex-husband named Hector!)
The episode ended with Lucia picking Karadec up at the precinct for a date, with Morgan wishing them well before sending them on their way. In true "High Potential" fashion, however, we were left with Morgan giving a look that felt almost wistful.
TVLine spoke with Watson about joining "High Potential," what the future may hold for Karadec and Lucia, and how she chooses to interpret that final shot of Morgan. Read our full Q&A below:
Lucia's return will show Karadec's 'vulnerable' side
TVLINE | How does it feel coming onto a show as such an important character with so much history already baked in?
First of all, it's really cool to come onto a show that has so much love from its fans. When I mentioned to people that I was doing it, not one person said, 'I don't watch that.' They all love it. So it's really nice joining a show that's already established, where people know the world and the characters. And [Karadec] didn't have a lot of his own background, much less his love life. A lot of that hasn't been revealed yet for him, which made this really fun because I know people are going to be really interested in seeing that side of him. They mostly get the technical, logical, good-cop side of him, and now they get to see the more vulnerable side of him.
TVLINE | We didn't spend much time with Lucia this week, but she seems like a good time. How would you describe her?
Lucia is the fun one. She's the girl who knows where all the party spots are, and all the best hotels and restaurants in town. She's the leap-before-you-look type, so to juxtapose that with [Karadec] is a really great contrast. And then on the other side of him, you have Morgan. He's sandwiched between two women who are much more walk-on-the-wild-side than he is.
How does Morgan really feel about Karadec and Lucia?
TVLINE | Lucia and Morgan do seem like they might get along well. Will we see more interactions between them as the weeks progress?
Yeah, I think we'll see more interaction between her and Morgan as it goes. This episode is really us just getting warmed up, introducing the audience to the relationship and a bit of their history.
TVLINE | How do you interpret the look Morgan is giving at the end of the episode?
I feel like [Morgan and Karadec] have a vibe going that feels like, yeah they're friends, but could it be more? So it makes sense to me that she would kind of look like, "Huh, yeah..." and that it would be a little weighted.
Can Karadec and Lucia make it last this time?
TVLINE | Even in this episode, it felt like Karadec was finally putting Lucia ahead of work. Could he really be a changed man?
I think she wants to believe he is, and by all appearances, it seems like he's shifted since their last relationship. I feel like that's something that would make her stick around and see what this could be about now.
TVLINE | Everything we know about their relationship was from Karadec's perspective. Can we trust that, or is there more we still don't know about their past together?
They were engaged, so they have a lot of history with one another. They really know each other. She felt like she was put on the back burner because of his work, so from my perspective, that's why it didn't work out. Since the last time they've seen each other, they've kept tabs on what's going on in each other's lives, and now they're meeting at a moment where maybe they've both changed a little bit, and maybe things can finally work out.
