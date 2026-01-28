Shrinking Season 3 Premiere: Jason Segel, Jessica Williams, And More Talk Jimmy's Empty Nest Fears And Gaby's Career Crisis — Watch

Let the Jimmying continue!

Apple TV's Jason Segel and Harrison Ford-led dramedy "Shrinking" returned Wednesday with a one-hour premiere that set up some major changes for the gang, for better and for worse.

On a positive note, Alice is preparing to fly out to Connecticut for soccer training and college, which definitely fits the season's aforementioned theme of moving on. But for Jimmy, that means coming to terms with the fact that he'll be an empty nester, despite his nosy neighbors who have a penchant for spying and prying. (Derek!)

"Man, they wrote some of the most beautiful scenes of these two trying to figure out if they're ready for Alice to go to college," Segel tells TVLine, "because of course she is ready to go to college, but she's also really scared for her dad. And Jimmy needs to let Alice know that he'll be OK. They wrote the most beautiful, tender, and funny scenes of us figuring that out together." (Hear what else Segel had to say about Jimmy's dad, Sofi, and more in the video embedded above, plus get major teases from Jessica Williams, Lukita Maxwell, Michael Urie, Christa Miller, Ted McGinley, and Luke Tennie.)

As the premiere continues, each character is facing his or her next hurdles as they attempt to choose happiness and look toward the future. Brian and Charlie's baby is on her way, Sean's steady fling comes to an end, and Paul and Julie decide to get married — at first so that Paul's health and assets could be more easily taken care of, but later because they really, truly love each other. Awww!

As for Gaby, she begins to hit a career rut, questioning whether she's actually doing what she's supposed to be doing with her life.

"At the beginning of Season 1, I think you see Gaby feel like she wishes she was doing, quote-unquote 'more deeper work' or trauma work," says Williams. "[This season], you see Gaby find a patient that has experienced some trauma and it's kind of her first foray into that world, which is different than the way Paul runs his office. This season is about moving on. That's the theme of the season, and we see Gaby push through some really significant life jumps this season."