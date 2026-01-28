School Spirits Cast Reacts To Season 3 Twists, From Wally And Maddie's New Obstacle To Mr. Martin's Dark Reveal

Class is officially back in session at Split River High, with the first three episodes of "School Spirits" Season 3 now streaming on Paramount+, and just when we thought things couldn't get any darker for our favorite phantoms... we were wrong.

For starters, we learn that Mr. Martin was the one who caused the bus crash. It was technically an accident, as he was transported there through a hole he discovered in his scar, but it still happened. Simon becomes convinced that the hole will reveal why he's stuck in limbo, so he dives right in, only to end up in some sort of nightmarish church. And there's someone — or something — else in there with him. That, coupled with Mr. Martin's warning that there are "other" spirits in the school that "aren't like us," should give you several reasons to worry.

Other early Season 3 developments include Wally and Maddie navigating a new, touch-free dynamic; Yuri discovering a living relative, leading to unexpected friction with Charlie; Quinn opening up about their gender identity, growing closer to Rhonda in the process; and the discovery that Split River's new superintendent (Jennifer Tilly) intends to bulldoze the school... but why?

Below, TVLine speaks with the show's stars — Peyton List (Maddie), Milo Manheim (Wally), Nick Pugliese (Charlie), Sarah Yarkin (Rhonda), Kiara Pichardo (Nicole), Rainbow Wedell (Claire), Miles Elliot (Yuri), Ci Hang Ma (Quinn), and Josh Zuckerman (Mr. Martin) — about some of the most pivotal moments in these first three episodes, and what we can expect from the rest of the season.