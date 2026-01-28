The Lincoln Lawyer Renewed For Season 5 At Netflix

The verdict is in: Netflix is keeping "The Lincoln Lawyer" on retainer.

The hit legal drama has been renewed for Season 5 at the streamer, a week ahead of the Season 4 premiere on Thursday, February 5. Season 5 will consist of 10 episodes and will be based on author Michael Connelly's "Resurrection Walk," the seventh book in the "Lincoln Lawyer" series.

"We're so excited to share the upcoming fourth season with the audience on February 5th, and even more excited to share the news that we're already hard at work on the next one," co-showrunners Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez shared in a statement. "Season 4 is the most challenging and intensely personal journey we've taken Mickey Haller on yet, and we're thrilled and grateful to be able to continue the ride in Season 5!"

Season 4 finds L.A. defense attorney Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) facing his toughest case yet as he's put on trial for the murder of former client Sam Scales. The supporting cast includes Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, and Angus Sampson. Plus, Constance Zimmer ("UnREAL") joins the cast in Season 4 as prosecutor Dana Berg (nicknamed "Death Row Dana"), and Cobie Smulders ("How I Met Your Mother") joins the cast as well in a mystery role.