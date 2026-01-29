Chicago Med: Are Ripley And Lenox About To Get Serious? Read Recap And Weigh In!

Chaotic relationships are running rampant in the Windy City.

Wednesday's "Chicago Med" opens by revealing that Ripley and Lenox are still hooking up after last week's little tryst, proving that it was no mistake! In fact, the two sneak away during a shift to share a steamy moment in the front seat of Ripley's car like a couple of teenagers. (Can't they do it like "Grey's Anatomy" and find an empty closet or something?!)

For much of the hour, it seems like things between these two are mostly physical — decidedly physical, in fact. But the hour closes with a proposal from Ripley during a staff outing at Molly's: What if they see where this thing goes? He's definitely interested in pursuing something real with Lenox, and she seems interested, too. (In true Lenox fashion, she remains hard to read and keeps her cards close to the vest.) The two leave the bar together to get some more alone time — apparently, the front seat of a parked sedan simply wasn't enough!

Elsewhere, things are heating up between Kingston and Archer. They spend much of the hour apart, but Archer does refer to Kingston as his girlfriend. (Things are moving quickly!) Hannah seems supportive at first, but when she catches Archer and Kingston kissing at Molly's, her demeanor changes completely. She appears stunned and fights back tears as she stands watching the two canoodle under the bar's dim lighting. Perhaps the mother-to-be has some unresolved feelings for her former lover? Or are these just pregnancy hormones running amok?

What's your take: Are Ripley and Lenox going to go the distance? And is Hannah just feeling emotional in general, or is she yearning for Archer? Hit the comments with your thoughts!