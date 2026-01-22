Chicago Med Shocker: Ripley And [Spoiler] Hook Up! Plus, A WNBA Superstar Visits Gaffney

"Chicago Med" is bringing another couple into the mix.

Yes, Wednesday's episode of the NBC drama introduces a shocking relationship development for two unlikely Gaffney docs. After Dr. Lenox returns to Gaffney, she shares a steamy stairwell make-out with Ripley — Ripley! — before completely stripping down in a nearby closet. (Whoa!)

The hook-up takes place just before the episode comes to a close, so we can only guess how things will shake out. Is Lenox simply engaging in more reckless behavior? Are there real feelings there after the two shared a traumatic experience together in the winter premiere? Only time will tell!

Elsewhere, Archer doesn't notice when Kingston is trying to flirt with him, but Hannah does! She encourages her future co-parent to pursue things with Kingston, since he and Hannah are "just two friends having a baby." By the episode's conclusion, Archer finally accepts Kingston's invitation to go on a date. (A little late considering she asked him out in the fall finale, but we'll take it!)