Chicago Med Shocker: Ripley And [Spoiler] Hook Up! Plus, A WNBA Superstar Visits Gaffney
"Chicago Med" is bringing another couple into the mix.
Yes, Wednesday's episode of the NBC drama introduces a shocking relationship development for two unlikely Gaffney docs. After Dr. Lenox returns to Gaffney, she shares a steamy stairwell make-out with Ripley — Ripley! — before completely stripping down in a nearby closet. (Whoa!)
The hook-up takes place just before the episode comes to a close, so we can only guess how things will shake out. Is Lenox simply engaging in more reckless behavior? Are there real feelings there after the two shared a traumatic experience together in the winter premiere? Only time will tell!
Elsewhere, Archer doesn't notice when Kingston is trying to flirt with him, but Hannah does! She encourages her future co-parent to pursue things with Kingston, since he and Hannah are "just two friends having a baby." By the episode's conclusion, Archer finally accepts Kingston's invitation to go on a date. (A little late considering she asked him out in the fall finale, but we'll take it!)
Yes, that was the real Courtney Vandersloot!
This week's episode also proves that everybody does, in fact, watch women's sports. Courtney Vandersloot, a legendary WNBA point guard currently playing for the Chicago Sky, swings by Gaffney to comfort a college basketball player suffering an ACL tear. (Apparently, Frost is a well-connected man in the Windy City!)
In other news: Goodwin faces racism in the workplace when a board member accuses her of making a racially based hire, and Frost and Novak's relationship heats up. (See more on that in our forthcoming "Chicago Fire" recap!)
Were you surprised by the Ripley/Lenox hook-up?! Hit the comments with your "Chicago Med" thoughts!