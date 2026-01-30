Bridgerton Boss Unpacks Benedict's 'Huge Mistake' In Part 1: 'Outrage Is Absolutely The Right Reaction'﻿

TVLine spoke with "Bridgerton" showrunner Jess Brownell, who adds some context to Benedict's proposal for us modern folk: He's asking Sophie to be his official side piece, Brownell explains. He will take care of her, but their relationship will remain a secret.

"In the time period it was not unreasonable for Benedict to think that this was the right ask," Brownell shares, but admits it is "a huge mistake for Benedict to make."

"He should be seeing Sophie as more than her class," Brownell says. "For him to make that ask in that moment, outrage is absolutely the right reaction."

How could the supposedly "bohemian" Bridgerton son have such a conservative view of romance and marriage? Is he not the same man who's openly sleeping around, going to late-night parties, and rejecting the traditional search for a wife?

"A lot of his progressiveness, not with his sexuality, but in other ways, has been performative," Brownell explains. "He is incredibly privileged and hasn't really reckoned with that privilege. He has enjoyed life to the fullest, but has never done anything really scary."

And a noble man publicly committing to a relationship with a maid during that time would be scary. It could spell doom for the Bridgerton family; they could be ousted from the social scene and the young Bridgerton girls might never marry.

"Deep down, Benedict is not as brave as he would like to be because he's never really stepped out in a way where he's had to be brave," Brownell adds.

