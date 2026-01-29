Bridgerton Part 1 Delivers Climactic (!) Ending For Benedict And Sophie — Grade It!﻿

The following contains major spoilers from "Bridgerton" Season 4, Part 1. Proceed accordingly.

Per usual, "Bridgerton" Season 4 is a slow burn — but it all leads to one of the Netflix adaptation's most dramatic climaxes yet.

When Part 1 begins, Benedict (Luke Thompson), the bohemian second son in the Bridgerton family, continues to resist settling down. He's still going to his wild parties and sleeping around, making him unreliable and unwilling to marry. That is, until he meets an intriguing Lady in Silver at Violet's masquerade ball.

The masked woman first catches Benedict's attention while standing in the middle of the ballroom, marveling at the sparkling chandelier above. Apparently, her wonderment at his family's riches tickles Benedict so much that he's suddenly settle-down curious.

Netflix

He rescues the mystery woman from an uninteresting suitor, and the pair share a dance. She tells the Bridgerton son that she's not looking for a husband, at which point Benedict's eyes burn with ferocious desire; this is the noncommittal woman of his dreams.

The two go outside to share a quiet, romantic dance away from the crowd, and Benedict falls in love. He doesn't know her name, or where she lives, but those are the kind of details that can be dealt with at a later date. He seals his love with a kiss on the woman's cheek before the clock strikes midnight, and the lady scurries off without ever taking off her mask. Without proof of her true identity, Benedict is left with only one single silver glove as evidence of their enchanting evening together.