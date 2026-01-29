Netflix's New Dating Show Might Be The Most Cringe-Inducing One Yet — Watch A Wild Trailer

Is age just a number? Netflix is trying to solve that eternal mystery once and for all with its new dating series — one that already has us cringing harder than "Love Is Blind" ever did.

"Age of Attraction" will debut Wednesday, March 11 with the first five episodes, the streamer has announced, with two more episodes airing March 18 and the finale airing March 25. The show puts singles of all ages into one dating pool, leaving their true ages a mystery and allowing them to mingle freely across generations to find love. "Age is thrown out the window when singles search for their soulmates," according to the official description, "but will the years come between them?"

Netflix has also released a trailer — which you can watch above — where the singles arrive at a picturesque locale and learn that they'll be dating without knowing how old their partner is. "The truth is, when love is there, and love is real, age won't matter," one guy declares. But one promising couple runs into an issue when the older woman admits to the younger man that normally, "I would probably want to fix you up with my daughter." She thinks the guy is in his 30s... but he might be even younger than that. (Yikes.)

"The Bachelor" alum Nick Viall and his wife Natalie Joy (who have an 18-year age gap themselves) serve as hosts. Press PLAY above to get a first look at "Age of Attraction," and then tell us in the comments: Will this be your next Netflix trainwreck binge-watch?