Casting News: Antony Starr's Netflix Drama, God Of War Casts Thor And Odin, And More

Surf's up for "The Boys" star Antony Starr: He has signed on to headline "Breakers," a Australian surfing drama coming soon to Netflix, the streamer has announced.

In the series hailing from writer Pete Jackson ("Somewhere Boy"), "two best friends go backpacking in Australia and are soon drawn into a seemingly perfect community of surfers led by a charismatic but mysterious figure," per the official synopsis. Starr will play a character named Brando. No release date has been announced yet.

Starr currently plays vicious superhero Homelander on Prime Video's hit drama "The Boys," which will debut its fifth and final season on Wednesday, April 8. Starr also reprised the role of Homelander on the spin-off "Gen V" and the animated offshoot "The Boys Presents: Diabolical." Last year, he guest-starred as himself in an episode of the Apple TV showbiz satire "The Studio." His other TV credits include "Banshee" and "American Gothic."