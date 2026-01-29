Casting News: Antony Starr's Netflix Drama, God Of War Casts Thor And Odin, And More
Surf's up for "The Boys" star Antony Starr: He has signed on to headline "Breakers," a Australian surfing drama coming soon to Netflix, the streamer has announced.
In the series hailing from writer Pete Jackson ("Somewhere Boy"), "two best friends go backpacking in Australia and are soon drawn into a seemingly perfect community of surfers led by a charismatic but mysterious figure," per the official synopsis. Starr will play a character named Brando. No release date has been announced yet.
Starr currently plays vicious superhero Homelander on Prime Video's hit drama "The Boys," which will debut its fifth and final season on Wednesday, April 8. Starr also reprised the role of Homelander on the spin-off "Gen V" and the animated offshoot "The Boys Presents: Diabolical." Last year, he guest-starred as himself in an episode of the Apple TV showbiz satire "The Studio." His other TV credits include "Banshee" and "American Gothic."
In other casting news...
* Prime Video's "God of War" adaptation has cast Ólafur Darri Ólafsson ("Severance") as the god Thor. The God of Thunder "is a mountain of a man who has weathered many a battle in his time but whose actions in a war fought long ago now haunt his waking hours," according to the official description. Additionally, Mandy Patinkin ("Brilliant Minds") will play powerful god and patriarch Odin, who "serves as a formidable antagonist to" Ryan Hurst's Kratos.
* The CBS vampire comedy pilot "Eternally Yours" has added Allegra Edwards ("Upload") to its cast, Variety reports. She'll be paired with Ed Weeks as vampire parents Liz and Charles, who struggle "to accept the human that is dating their daughter."
* Caitlin Reilly ("Hacks") and Stephnie Weir ("Mad TV") have joined the cast of Rachel Bloom's ABC comedy pilot "Do You Want Kids?" according to Deadline.
* Rupert Friend ("Homeland") will star alongside Sharon Horgan in her new HBO comedy series "Youth," per Deadline. The series stars Horgan as a 50-year-old divorcée searching for sex and love while caring for her ailing parents and parenting her grown-up son.
* Rachel Keller ("Fargo") has joined the cast of the CBS legal drama "Cupertino," Deadline reports. She'll play Olivia, a recent law school grad who teams up with Mike Colter's Michael to take on Silicon Valley tech giants in court.