DC's James Gunn Cut A Major Peacemaker Storyline For A Dead Season 1 Character

"Peacemaker" Season 2 includes John Cena's return to the DC Universe after his cameo in "Superman" and quite a few surprises. For the second batch of episodes of the raunchy superhero dramedy, roughly half the story takes place in an alternate universe. Actors could, and sometimes did, show up as alternate versions of their characters — even if those characters are killed off in Season 1.

So, in theory, there wasn't an obvious reason why Chukwudi Iwuji's alien double-agent Clemson Murn, despite shuffling off the mortal coil in Season 1, couldn't return for Season 2. In fact, according to "Peacemaker: The Official Podcast," he almost did.

"I did at one point write a big plotline for Murn. ... He was a hero," said "Peacemaker" showrunner and DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn on the podcast.

He continued, "Whereas Murn on our planet was the worst guy in the world ..., Murn on their planet was this sort of kick-ass Harriet Tubman. Like, a total action hero."

Gunn didn't specify why he left Murn's Season 2 story on the cutting room floor, but he also didn't dismiss the possibility of revisiting this righteous version of the character somewhere down the line.

"There's still an Earth-2," he said, referring to the central alternate dimension from "Peacemaker" Season 2. "We didn't blow it up! It still exists."

More recently, Iwuji has appeared in Peacock's "The Way of the Jackal" and a handful of episodes of "Evil" on Paramount+.